CEO Marco Alfonsi of WRAPmail, Inc. (OTC:WRAP) Talks WRAPmail 2.0 on the Uptick Network

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --Marco Alfonsi, CEO of Wrapmail, Inc. (OTC:WRAP), appeared on the Stock Day Radio Show Podcast with Everett Jolly to discuss the company's unique Email Templating System (ETS), WRAPmail 2.0.



WRAPmail allows users to embed rich HTML with live RSS feeds in daily emails. It's a simple way to utilize visuals to immediately draw the attention of email recipients, and the technology behind it is very much patented. WRAP 2.0, a rebuild from the previous version using today's technology, was launched on August 16, 2016, and Mr. Alfonsi expressed nothing but optimism for the future of the company and their product.



"When I took the company over, we rebuilt [the] technology [and] now it's scalable. We're looking at 6 million [clients for WRAPmail 2.0] within the next year," said Mr. Alfonsi. The company is in full swing marketing their product through radio, television, and the internet, through which they believe they will be able to reach significant benchmarks.



"We think as the client-base grows, the revenue-base will grow alongside of it," stated Mr. Alfonsi. "And in the next three quarters, people should be pleased on the outcome."



About WRAPmail, Inc.

WRAPmail, Inc., a public company trading under the symbol WRAP, is comprised of two complimentary business offerings. WRAPmail is a patented interactive email stationery for regular (one-on-one) business and personal emails.



The WRAPmail solution combines its proprietary patented technology with custom marketing content and provides a next generation marketing e-mail platform for organizations and individuals. The Company provides a "rich" e-mail letterhead solution to Organizations and Individuals allowing e-mail correspondence to be written on letterhead as opposed to a blank sheet of paper, which is today's current practice. Basically, a "rich" e-mail message is one that includes one or more of the following multi-media features -- graphics, pictures, text, audio, video, animation and links. WRAPmail has developed a platform of rich e-mail software features based on industry standards packaged as an integrated, turnkey server-centric product that resides in the cloud.



Secondly WRAPmail offers Prosperity Bullseye, a Document, project and Sales Management system with a focus on Document retention and Compliance.



Forward Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein, including the development of our automated solution creating interactive email letterheads (WRAPS) for Google+ and potential revenue derived therefrom should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.



For more complete information regarding our business and financial condition, you may access our filings at otcmarkets.com.



WRAPmail Investor Relations

IR@WRAPmail.com

Phone: 516-590-1846

www.wrapmail.com/