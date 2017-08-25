"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth Friday's Titans of Finance Show! Hosted By: Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2017 --Listen In Live Today at 12PM Pacific / 3PM Eastern Time HERE.



Daily Lineup:



Seg. 1



President and CEO Glenn Bierman of Tycon Partners



Tycon Partners is a management consulting and advisory firm that specializes in Regulation A + and assists companies with pathways to the public markets through general public growth capital. With a team of professionals with over 70 years of combined business and financial experience, Tycon Partners provides a turnkey solution to implement a successful Reg. A+ offering while positioning one's company for growth.



"We have spent a lot of time analyzing the Reg. A + space and we have assembled a team (the Tycon Partner Table) that includes professionals who understand Regulation A+ and C level advisors …we work with the top 5 marketing and PR firms-" CEO Glenn Bierman.



An expert in capital markets, President and CEO Glenn Bierman founded Tycon Equity Partners in 1995. Mr. Bierman has served as a CEO & Board member of both public and private companies, as well as having the experience as an Investment Banker with over $1 billion in transactions,



For more, go to www.tyconpartners.com.



Seg. 2



Mr. David Walker



Dave Walker is currently seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of Connecticut. With years of experience in accounting, financial restructuring, and strategic planning, David wants to focus his energies and use his expertise to help "turnaround" his home state of Connecticut. "Connecticut is at a critical crossroads. During the past 30 years our state has gone from a leader to a laggard in far too many categories." Some ideas on the agenda would be to grow the economy, create more job opportunities, improve critical infrastructure, and put the state's finances in order.



David Walker will join Friday's lineup. David is a former practicing CPA, and a current strategic consultant with over 40 years of public, private and non-profit sector experience. Mr. Walker currently serves on governing Board of Directors for CRFB and GTI. He is also a former Comptroller General of the United States serving under Presidents Bill Clinton & George W. Bush.



For more, www.davewalkerct.com.



Seg. 3



Securities attorney and co-founder Laura Anthony of Legal & Compliance, LLC



Legal & Compliance, LLC is a national corporate, comprehensive securities, reverse merger and corporate transactional law firm. Securities attorney and founding partner Laura Anthony and the Legal & Compliance team have represented issuers, buyers, sellers, underwriters, placement agents, investors, and shareholders in mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance transactions valued in excess of $1 billion.



"There are many securities law firms that assist in the going-public process, but OUR team of experienced attorneys ensure that ALL aspects of your corporate legal needs are satisfied as well."



An honors graduate from Florida State University College of Law, Securities Attorney Laura Anthony has been practicing law since 1993 and is the founding partner of Legal & Compliance, LLC. For 23 years Ms. Anthony has focused her law practice on small and mid-cap private and public companies, state and federal securities laws, crowdfunding, general corporate law and complex business transactions.



For more, go to www.legalandcompliance.com.



Seg. 4



Steve Kanaval of Ault Media Group



Steve publishes daily for multiple portals in the volatile investment tiers. Steve's Team is Trading and Investing in the growing Digital Currency Markets tracking companies affected by the growth in Crypto Currency. Steve's Long Only Fund invests in Trading and Mining in Team Mining and Personal Mining. Mr. Kanoval is a returning guest to WFN1.com On the last interview Steve shared his knowledge and insights on a variety of topics including the importance of the digital world and digital currency and unique ways to leverage the volatility of the platform of bitcoins.



A writer, researcher and investor focusing on – Pure Play Investments – in Crowd Funding, Private Investment and Public Companies, Steve Kanoval ran the Morgan Stanley Derivative Prop Trading for the firm specializing in Index Arbitrage. His work has been published on multiple sites including Bloomberg, Equities.com, Hacked.com, CryptoCurrencyNews.



Source: Uptick Newswire