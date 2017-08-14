"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth Monday's IT (Show Roster) Hosted by Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Listen In Live Today At 12PM Pacific / 3PM Eastern Time HERE.



Segment 1



Andrew Kernan CEO



American Property Guard www.americanpropertyguard.com



American Property Guard (APG) was formed in the fall of 2012 to automate County Tax data inquires for property title transfers.APG guarantees the accuracy of certificates, includes CAD screens for your records, allows ordering multiple times per closing, and provides pay "only on close" billing models.



Segment 2



Doug Clark Founder & CEO



Design VR www.designvr.net



We provide our customers the ability to transform their customers' vision and experiences. Through deep collaboration, we work relentlessly to meet and exceed the needs of our Clients! Using our mobile and cloud based platform, architects, designers and home builders can seamlessly connect with their client anywhere. The designVR platform is a fully immersive 3D presentation where all construction and design options are available and can be compared side by side.



Segment 3 & 4



Kent Wilson CEO



Alpine 4 Technologies www.alpine4.com



Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded enterprise with business related endeavors in, Software, Automotive Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, Energy Services & Fabrication Technologies and industries that support those market segments.



