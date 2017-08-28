"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth, Monday's TechBuzz Lineup Hosted By: Michael Yorba, Mervyn Price & Andrew Kernan

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --Listen In Live Today at 12PM Pacific / 3PM Eastern Time HERE.



Daily Lineup: "CEO MONEY" (Monday's TechBuzz)



Seg. 1



CEO Andrew Kernan of American Property Guard (APG)



In 2012, American Property Guard (APG) was formed in order to help automate county tax data inquires for property title transfers. Utilizing 100% onshore in-house programming, fulfillment and customer service, APG delivers "real-time" property tax and HOA information, allowing its customers to meet and exceed new lender turn-time requirements. Its new technology further automates the location of a property's county account information while acquiring associated data from taxing authorities. Its unique Property Tax Certificate Generation System capitalizes on its abilities to work with large data sets, manipulate mapping data, and server automation.



CEO Andrew Kernan has spent over fifteen years building technology driven start-ups while inventing technological solutions for challenges of a diverse set of industries. During the housing crisis, he built and ran a field service work distribution system for mortgage servicers which returned a monthly volume of 600,000 records with four million images.



For more, go to www.americanpropertyguard.com.



Seg. 2



CEO Chad Sahley of Social Bluebook



Social Bluebook helps social media creators build their business and brand value. Founded in 2014, Social Bluebook offers a suite of tools that empower, educate, and protect content creators when working with brands and advertisers. Social Media strongly believes every creator should be empowered with an awareness of their value. CEO Chad Sahley created Social Bluebook on the premise that there was a better way to gauge (and share) the true value of his fellow creators.



CEO Chad Sahley began his career by starting a company with a single editing system. Over the next ten years that company eventually became Hieroglyphic Productions-one of Disney's largest vendors. In 2012, Hieroglyphic Productions was acquired by Maker Studios. There, Sahley helped build the company before it was later sold to Disney for $650 Million. After leaving Maker, Mr. Sahley founded Social Bluebook.



For more, go to www.home.socialbluebook.com.



Seg. 3



CEO James Ross of HedgeChatter



Founded in 2009, HedgeChatter, a Fintech company, is making significant waves in finance. With its disruptive technology, this innovative company allows traders and investors to use predictive analytics to gauge intent and upcoming action ahead of trades being made. This advantage allows its customers to generate substantial returns.



HedgeChatter.com further correlates Social Media Financial Chatter to Stock Price by providing a platform which monitors keywords, trends, conversations and social media stock sentiment across a range of social media sites to determine the price direction of a stock. Traders can therefore watch activity for selected stocks and analyze trending social influence resulting in better trading decisions.



Co-founder Mr. James Ross currently serves as CEO at HedgeChatter Inc. With over ten years of startup experience, Mr. Ross is a Co-Founder of IPTel Direct & Stratum Global Networks, Technology Vision / Sales, UX . Mr. Ross was also the Chief Technology Officer of Universal Energy Holdings Inc. (alternate name IpTel Direct, Inc.), and led its technical team.



For more, go to www.hedgechatter.com.



Seg. 4



CEO and Co-Founder Greg Wolfe of TheWolfLine™



TheWolfLine™ is an analytical product/sports trading platform that is revolutionizing the way that sports trading enthusiasts (both traditional and daily fantasy sports markets) accurately price their positions and manage trading risk. This innovative analytic platform allows sports traders to have fast and easy access to pattern recognition tools and a quantitative technical analysis. With its robust international IP portfolio, TheWolfLine™ is the only globally patented technology platform that deals exclusively with Efficient Market Hypothesis, behavioral economics, and mechanical market forces of price and probability.



Gregory Wolfe is the Co-Founder and CEO of Icarus Hegel Analytics, LLC. IHA, LLC offers quantitative risk management/analytic trading software products for traditional and non-traditional contexts of competitive speculation markets for both retail and institutional clientele.



For more, go to www.thewolfline.com.



A Special Thanks To Our Sponsor: Tycon Partners:



To Book Your Interview on "CEO Money" Click HERE.



About WFN1 & "CEO Money"

WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.



DISCLOSURE

The information contained in this press release or radio segment are for informational purposes only and do not represent the views of WFNews1 Inc., "CEO Money", IHeart Radio or 1190AM Talk Radio. Readers or listeners should not consider statements made by the author or hosts as formal recommendations and should always consult their Broker or Financial Advisor before making any investment decisions.



Source: Uptick Newswire