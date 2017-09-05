"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth Tuesday's Health and Wellness Lineup September 5, 2017 Hosted By: Tommy Habeeb, Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --Listen In Live Today at 12PM Pacific / 3PM Eastern Time HERE.



Seg 1



Byron Williams - NFLPA Board of directors



Mr. Byron Williams has spent the last 20 + years of his career transitioning from being a professional football player to becoming a worldwide leader in business and charitable organizations. With his vast experience, knowledge, and network connections, Mr. Williams shares his leadership and success principles with others through organizations such as BWResources, Inc., the National Football League Players Association (The NFLPA assures proper representation of players' interest), and BW Sports, LLC. BW Sports, LLC, a Sports Marketing Company, focuses on bridging the gap between athletes, business people, and youth. Through football mini-camps, active and former athletes can help touch the lives of today's youth.



An alumnus of the University of Texas at Arlington, Mr. Byron Williams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1983. He went on to play thirteen successful seasons as a professional wide receiver in the NFL, CFL, and World League. Byron continued his NFL career with the New York Giants. After playing years of professional football, Mr. Williams went on to become a successful entrepreneur and leader.



For more, go to www.bwresources.com, www.footballminicamps.com, www.bestwishesfoundation.org.



Seg. 2



Dr. Mylaine Riobe of http://www.riobeintegrativemedicine.com



The Riobe Institute of Integrative Medicine takes a holistic, integrative and comprehensive approach to healthcare with a focus on prevention and treating the root causes of the symptoms. The institute combines the best of both Eastern and Western medicine by fusing together the ancient wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine along with Western leading-edge science and technology. In an effort to "to drill down to the energetic and cellular level," Dr. Riobe offers treatments such as cancer risk reduction, personalized nutrition services and "thermography."



With over fifteen years of experience, Dr. Riobe has developed ground-breaking techniques in order to prevent disease and treat illness. A graduate of Columbia College of Columbia University in New York City, Dr. Riobe obtained her medical degree at New York Medical College. She then went on to complete her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Medical College of Pennsylvania and the University of South Carolina.



For more visit, www.riobeintegrativemedicine.com.



Seg. 3



Dr. Mark Hochman of Milestone Scientific Inc.



Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technologies. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone Scientific is committed to advancing the science of computer-controlled drug delivery systems that offer significant efficiency and patient comfort gains for the medical and dentistry fields. For over a decade, Milestone has developed and perfected its portfolio of technologies that can be applied to a wide array of subcutaneous injections routinely used in the practice of medicine and dentistry.



Since 1999, Dr. Mark Hochman has served as Director of Clinical Affairs and Director of Research and Development. He has a Doctorate of Dental Surgery with advanced training in the specialties of Periodontics, Orthodontics and Implant Dentistry from New York University of College of Dental Surgery. Having practiced Dentistry since 1984, he is recognized as a world authority on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems and has been responsible for inventing and contributing to the development of much of the technology currently available from Milestone.



For more, go to www.milestonescientific.com.



A Special Thanks to Our Sponsor: Tycon Partners.



To Book Your Interview on "CEO Money" Click HERE.



About WFN1 & "CEO Money"

WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.



DISCLOSURE

The information contained in this press release or radio segment are for informational purposes only and do not represent the views of WFNews1 Inc., "CEO Money", IHeart Radio or 1190AM Talk Radio. Readers or listeners should not consider statements made by the author or hosts as formal recommendations and should always consult their Broker or Financial Advisor before making any investment decisions.



Source: Uptick Newswire