"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth Tuesday's Health & Wellness Program Lineup Hosted By: Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Segment 1



Dr. Raj



SPORTS SURGEON LA



WEBSITE- www.SPORTSSURGEONLA.COM



Dr. Raj is well respected and highly sought after with offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai. Dr. Raj is a true genius and world wide leader of stem cell technology and believes stem cells will become the biggest discovery in medicine since penicillin.



Segment 2



Steve Wasik CEO



VKTRY Gear



www.vktrygear.com/



The VKTRY Performance Insole is the first-ever high-performance athletic insole designed to return the energy an athlete generates as explosive power, speed and agility. VK's patented carbon fiber design is scientifically proven to help athletes take their game to the next level. And experts in Sports Medicine agree that VKs can help protect against injuries.



Segment 3 & 4



Gene Thompson Director



Health City Cayman Islands



www.healthcitycaymanislands.com



Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. We are a unique model of healthcare, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. As an internationally accredited centre of global excellence, we attract patients from the Cayman Islands, the Caribbean, the U.S, and Latin America.



Today's Show Powered By Aitheras Airline Group & Health City Cayman Islands



