"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth Tuesday's Health & Wellness Show Roster Hosted By: Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

August 22, 2017 Tuesday



Lineup: Health and Wellness



Dr. Bal Raj of Sports Surgeon LA specializes in sports medicine, joint replacement surgeries, and stem cell procedures. Named as one of America's top orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Raj, a double board certified physician in the US and Canada, has been a pioneer in regenerative medicine by helping patients alleviate pain and repair injuries.



In 2006, Dr. Raj opened the Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute which provides top notch care for both domestic and international patients. Six years later, Dr. Raj expanded his practice by opening an orthopedic clinic in Dubai. Having conducted over 5000 surgical procedures, Dr. Raj uses the most advanced techniques and technologies to perform a variety of procedures such as total knee replacement, knee cartilage restoration and Meniscus transplantation.



Dr. Raj is also an expert and a worldwide leader in stem cell procedures and therapy. He has performed a variety of stem cell techniques including bone marrow, amniotic and platelet rich plasma stem cell therapy. Combining his vast medical expertise and experience, and after years of research, Dr Raj has recently introduced a unique, age-defying stem cell system, the SSLA Triple Stem Cell System Product Line for the face and body.



For Tuesday's Health and Wellness show, Dr. Raj will have a special celebrity guest,



2 time Emmy winner celebrity TV reporter and host, Mr. Frank Elaridi (www.FrankElaridi.com)



For more go to: www.drhipandknee.com



www.sportssurgeonla.com



Dr. W. Shannon McCool, D.Ph.



With its headquarters in Tennessee, RxBio is a biotechnology company that produces Rx100, a product which protects against lethal, whole-body radiation and gastrointestinal tract damage as a result of radiation, chemotherapy, and various toxins. Rx100 works by boosting natural mechanisms that promote and sustain cell survival after injury in almost every cell type.



RxBio's Radioprotectant / Radiomitigator Technology is being channeled into two development pathways: gut protection: protection of the gut from a variety of sources (radiation, chemotherapy, toxins, etc.) and whole-body protection: "We anticipate formulation in a pre-filled, field-rugged, injector for subcutaneous self-, partner-, or medical- administration within 24 hours of a radiation exposure. Doses can formulated and tailored for a wide range of patient types (infants to geriatrics)."



Chair and CEO of RxBio, Dr. McCool has spent over 40 years involved in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. He has worked for Eli Lilly and Company and has served as head of strategic planning, corporate licensing, and business development for the U.S. operations of Beechman Laboratories (now GlaxoSmithKline.)



For more, go to www.rxbio.com.



Dr. Alan J. Bauman, Founder and Medical Director, Bauman Medical



Founded in 1997, Bauman Medical Group is dedicated to treating hair loss for men and women while improving the appearance and well-being of its patients through optimum hair health and hair restoration. Its full-time surgical team has over 80 years of combined experience in the field of hair transplant surgery.



Located in Boca Raton, Florida, the Bauman Medical Group mainly services patients who are experiencing mild, moderate or severe hereditary hair loss. The group engages in medical techniques, and procedures which include but are not limited to FDA-approved medical treatments (Finasteride/Propecia and Minoxidil), non-chemical/non-invasive low level laser therapy, nutritional analysis and modification, as well as the latest microsurgical techniques that yield the most aesthetic hair transplant results.



Dr. Bauman has been recognized as one of only 100 physicians worldwide to earn Board Certification from the prestigious American and International Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. In his restoration practice, he uses a "multi-therapy" or multi-modality approach, designed to effectively help patients enhance, maintain and restore their own living and growing hair.



For more, go to www.baumanmedical.com.



Source: Uptick Newswire