"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth Wednesday's Energy & Manufacturing Show Roster Hosted By: Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Kory McMullen CEO



BrightSide LED



BrightSide LED is dedicated in providing its clientele with energy cost reductions through LED lighting and lighting control. Offering full turn-key solutions, BrightSide delivers cutting-edge technology design and installation that is customized according to the clientele's unique space. Clients may receive a variety of services such as energy evaluation, lighting design and customized high-quality lighting systems and technical specifications. BrightSide LED has provided excellent care and services for a wide range of industries, and has worked in the past with auto dealerships, industrial buildings, hospitality facilities, large commercial properties, healthcare and retail facilities. On average, BrightSide LED's clients save 60-70% on their lighting cost after the LED conversion.



BrightSide LED has also eliminated the financial obstacles for commercial, industrial, and municipal organizations to convert their outdated, high cost lighting systems to advanced, energy efficient LED lighting systems with their Lighting-as-a-Service (LAAS) program: "Our clients have found the LAAS program as a simple, excellent opportunity to enhance their facilities lighting, reduce energy consumption, reduce monthly lighting expenses and increase their overall bottomline."



President and CEO of BrightSide LED Kory McMullen has held upper level management positions for the past twenty years. He was the CEO of Enlightened Lighting Solution and was Chief Operating Officer for Alternative Power Solutions USA.



For more, go to www.brightsideled.com.



Seg 3&4



Nick Fairless CEO



www.doordevil.co



Door Devil™ is a doorway reinforcement kit that defends your home against the common kick-in burglary attack. Created to help homeowners secure their home at an affordable price, the Door Devil offers 48" solid 16 gauge steel plates that are independently tested to withstand nearly 1,000 foot pounds of force. This reinforcement system works with right or left hung doors and has a tapered design to minimize visibility once installed. The components fortify each of the Doorway's Failure Points by simply affixing to the existing door and door frame.



The three main Failure Points are the door frame, the door itself and the hinge side of the door.



The Door Devil unit was first developed to deter door kick-ins by criminals. "The first Door Devil was installed at our home and shortly after, at our neighbor's home. After our product successfully stopped a burglary from occurring at our neighbor's house, we knew we were onto something. Door Devil is the reason why our home and our neighbors' homes remain secure, and we know it can do the same for you."



CEO and owner, Mr. Nick Fairless invented and brought to market the Door Devil Door Security kit for residential (single and multi-family) doorways in order to prevent Kick-In burglaries. Mr. Fairless has an extensive background in project management, payroll systems, and IT Business analysis.



WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.



The information contained in this press release or radio segment are for informational purposes only and do not represent the views of WFNews1 Inc.," CEO Money", IHeart Radio or 1190AM Talk Radio. Readers or listeners should not consider statements made by the author or hosts as formal recommendations and should always consult their Broker or Financial Advisor before making any investment decisions.



