"CEO Money" on IHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth Friday's Finance (Show Roster) Hosted by Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Segment 1



Gregory Thomas - Manging Director



375 Park Associates www.375parkllc.com



375 Park Associates specializes in providing strategic growth and financial advisory solutions to lower-middle market companies and the private equity firms who invest in them. Our partners and associates have closed transactions in the U.S. and abroad ranging from USD 10 million to USD 150 million in value.



Segment 2



Pete Colella - Chairman and CEO



The Colmen Group www.colmengroup.com



The Colmen Team has been helping companies build, manage and grow their businesses for over 25 years. We address your company's needs during its entire life cycle, from start up and growth funding, to turnaround and profit improvement, to growth through acquisitions and, finally, to exit strategies through divestiture.



Segment 3



Ron Ruso Jr. - CEO and Social Equity Officer



GLX Inc. www.glx.com



GLX - Global Listing Exchange is building the world's only Capital Market Directory and Social Finance Network at GLX.com. The destination is a global capital market news data portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.



Segment 4



Jon Kosar - Chief Investment Strategist



Asbury Research LLC www.asburyresearch.com



Asbury Research provides professional and individual investors with a forward looking, strategic forecast of the US financial landscape 1-2 quarters out, and then defines specific tactical, actionable investment opportunities within that larger strategic forecast via a unique and proprietary multi-layered approachthat includes quantitative, technical, and behavioral analysis.



WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.



The information contained in this press release or radio segment are for informational purposes only and do not represent the views of WFNews1 Inc.,"CEO Money", IHeart Radio or 1190AM Talk Radio. Readers or listeners should not consider statements made by the author or hosts as formal recommendations and should always consult their Broker or Financial Advisor before making any investment decisions.



