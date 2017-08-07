"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth Monday's IT Show Roster Hosted by Michael Yorba, Mervyn Price & Special Guest Tommy Habeeb

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --Listen In Live Today At 12PM Pacific/3PM Eastern Time HERE.



Segment 1



Scott Mahnken VP Marketing



BIO-KEY International www.bio-key.com



BIO-key is an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for stronger user authentication. BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication as our easy to use biometric solutions enable convenient and secure access to information and financial transactions.



Segment 2



Cyrus Krohn COO



Element Data www.elementdata.com



Element Data harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve decision-making through cognitive computing. We've developed a decision support software platform through our proprietary Decision Insights and Computation Engine (DICE).



Segment 3



Nick Horsley Director



Tower One Wireless www.toweronewireless.com



Tower One Wireless was founded in 2015 with a mission to own and operate high-quality cellular network infrastructure sites in South American markets that are experiencing strong usage growth.



Segment 4



Glen Bierman CEO &



Natalie DeMarco President



Tycon Partners www.tyconpartners.com



Tycon Partners specializes in Regulation A+ by assisting your company in gaining access to general public growth capital which includes non-accredited investors (97% of investors). Reg A+ allows your company to raise up to $50 million in every 12 month period. Tycon Partners provides a turn-key, Reg A+ process with a team of C-level advisors, experts and professionals.



