"CEO Money" on IHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth Thursday's B2B & B2C Show Roster Hosted by Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2017 --Listen In Live Today At 12PM Pacific / 3PM Eastern Time HERE



Segment 1



Jeff Cozart, CEO



Juniper Unmanned www.juniperunmanned.com



Juniper Unmanned is a team of experienced aviation, technical and business professionals dedicated to implementing safe, effective and compliant unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) programs for enterprise clients.



Segment 2



William Santana Li, Chairman & CEO



Knightscope Inc. www.knightscope.com



It was only a matter of time before the robots really dug in and started policing the populace. They are already delivering pizza and replacing fast-food cashiers so robots replacing security guards was a natural next step. Enter Silicon Valley based Knightscope, the maker of the 300 pound K5 security robot.



Segment 3



Cricket Lee, CEO



Fitlogic www.littleblackpant.com



In 2002 Cricket Lee bucked the system of "one shape fits all women" — begun by the traditional fashion industry more than 60 years ago — by launching revolutionary fashion sizing for women's clothing. The industry quickly followed her lead, but her vision was solid and science innovator. "Apparel fit should be standardized across brands to make the shopping experience easier for women,"



Segment 4



David Meltzer, CEO



Sports 1 Marketing www.sports1marketing.com is a global sports and entertainment marketing agency that leverages the relationship capital that founders David Meltzer and Warren Moon built up over 38 years.



This Show Powered By: Knightscope



To Book Your Interview on "CEO Money" Click HERE



About WFN1 & "CEO Money"

WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.



DISCLOSURE: The information contained in this press release or radio segment are for informational purposes only and do not represent the views of WFNews1 Inc.,"CEO Money", IHeart Radio or 1190AM Talk Radio. Readers or listeners should not consider statements made by the author or hosts as formal recommendations and should always consult their Broker or Financial Advisor before making any investment decisions.



Source: Uptick Newswire