"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth Tuesday's Health & Wellness Show Roster Hosted by Michael Yorba, Mervyn Price & Co-Host Vickie Griffith

Segment 1

Dr Raj

SPORTS SURGEON LA



WEBSITE- www.SPORTSSURGEONLA.COM



Dr. Raj is well respected and highly sought after with offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai. Dr. Raj is a true genius and world wide leader of stem cell technology and believes stem cells will become the biggest discovery in medicine since penicillin.



Segment 2

Kevin Wier COO

Aitheras Airline Group



www.aagjet.com



Aitheras Aviation Group started with a single aircraft but has experienced tremendous growth thanks to its ability to meet a higher standard for safety, quality and performance. Today Aitheras operates a fleet of modern aircraft coupled with highly skilled personnel to transport medical and charter clients around the globe.



Segment 3 & 4

Jim Campbell Chief Entrepreneur



The Vitamin Patch www.thevitaminpatch.com



95% of all vitamins sold today are synthetic. We offer a new delivery system that is safe, natural and effective. - Our topical time released patch bypasses the digestive system and uses the skin, our largest organ, to deliver supplements directly into our body - People are more aware growing market 132.8B in sales 2016 and expected to reach 220B in the next 5 years - 68% of Americans take supplements and this percentage has remained steady for 5 years - Most supplement users age 18-34 (66%) anticipate their supplement use will increase over the next 5 years. - 69% of supplement users say their physician has talked to them about the benefits of taking supplements



Today's Show Powered By Aitheras Airline Group



