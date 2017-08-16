"CEO Money" on IHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth Wednesday's Energy & Manufacturing Show Roster Hosted by Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --Listen In Live Today At 12PM Pacific/3PM Eastern Time HERE



Segment 1&2



Ed Farone: Co-Founder President



Greenworld Solutions Inc. www.greenworld.solutions/



Green World Solutions Group, LLC upholds a sustainability-based business model. Through our business activities, GWS promotes the use of clean renewable energies and efficient resource management. The GWS vision, mission and values reflect an unwavering commitment to economic and social progress, contributing at the same time to conservation of the environment and respect for fundamental rights.



The operations of Green World Solutions continuously encourage environmentally-responsible conduct and performance as a way to halt climate crisis and thereby laying the true foundations for future development intended for everyone.



Segment 3&4



Jackie Coffey CEO



IntriEnergy, a cleantech development company that has engineered the world first high-efficiency, low-cost solar cell, the IntrinSiC™



Competitive advantage/Customer Benefit - drop-in solution for existing manufacturers providing an increase in productivity of 30%; project developers will realize 20% reduction in project deployment costs, creating a financially attractive project with increased ROI.



This Show Powered By:



To Book Your Interview on "CEO Money" Click HERE



About WFN1 & "CEO Money"

WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.



DISCLOSURE: The information contained in this press release or radio segment are for informational purposes only and do not represent the views of WFNews1 Inc.,"CEO Money", IHeart Radio or 1190AM Talk Radio. Readers or listeners should not consider statements made by the author or hosts as formal recommendations and should always consult their Broker or Financial Advisor before making any investment decisions.



Source: Uptick Newswire