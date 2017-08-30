"CEO Money" on iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth Wednesday's Energy & Manufacturing Show Roster Hosted By: Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --Listen In Live Today at 12PM Pacific / 3PM Eastern Time HERE.



Seg. 1, 2



Mr. Donovon Stiltner, Investor Relations Manager



Thunderbird Power Corp.



Based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, Thunderbird Power Corp is dedicated in providing innovative and revolutionary Wind Turbine technology for commercialization. Thunderbird's goal is to develop its intellectual property to the point that it is at the forefront of providing reliable, efficient and low cost renewable energy technology on a global scale.



Thunderbird Power Corp is currently building the most efficient proprietary wind turbine, the "PowerStack"- the ultimate complimentary technology for conventional lift turbines. The completed turbine is projected to increase revenue by a minimum of 500% and a maximum of over 1000% compared to that of conventional turbines. This efficiency will provide its licensed sellers with a huge competitive advantage in the global wind energy market.



Today, the company is headed by CEO Rick Hinds. Since 2009, Mr. Hinds has worked with Low Wind (now Thunderbird), overseeing sales initiatives and overall product development before accepting his role as CEO in 2015.



Mr. Donovon Stiltner, Thunderbird Power Corp's investor relations manager will be first up in Wednesday's Energy and Manufacturing lineup. Mr. Stiltner is also the owner of ISLG Marketing which specializes in advertising and recruiting in the financial industry.



For more, go to www.thunderbirdpowercorp.com.



Seg 3, 4



Peter D. Berdusco, President, CEO & Director



Guyana Goldstrike Inc.



An advanced-stage gold explorer in South America, Guyana Goldstrike Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company with a focus on near-term production. The company's operations are based in Guyana, South America where its flagship asset, the Marudi Gold Project, is under development. Future activities at Marudi Mountain will focus on developing the company's bulk sample facilities and exploration for new hardrock-hosted gold deposits.



On August 17, 2017, it was announced that Guyana Goldstrike Inc. has retained the services of mining engineering firm MineIt Consulting Inc. ("Mineit") to assist the Company in compiling, modelling and advancing the legacy geological data from the Marudi Gold Project ("Marudi"). President and CEO Mr. Peter Berdusco stated, "We are pleased to be working with the highly technical and professional team at MineIT. They have extensive knowledge of our sector from discovery to production."



For the past twenty years, President, CEO and Director Mr. Peter Berdusco has been an investor, senior executive officer and board member in both the public and private sectors. As CEO of Nexus Gold Corp Mr. Berdusco has financed exploration programs in Nevada, USA and Burkina Faso, West Africa.



For more, go to www.guyanagoldstrike.com.



A Special Thanks To Our Sponsor: Tycon Partners.



To Book Your Interview on "CEO Money" Click HERE.



About WFN1 & "CEO Money"

WFN1 & "CEO Money" is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public's awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.



DISCLOSURE

The information contained in this press release or radio segment are for informational purposes only and do not represent the views of WFNews1 Inc., "CEO Money", IHeart Radio or 1190AM Talk Radio. Readers or listeners should not consider statements made by the author or hosts as formal recommendations and should always consult their Broker or Financial Advisor before making any investment decisions.



Source: Uptick Newswire