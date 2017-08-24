"CEO Money"On iHeart Radio 1190 AM Dallas / Fort Worth Thursday's B2B & B2C Show Roster Hosted By: Michael Yorba & Mervyn Price

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2017 --Listen In Live Today at 12PM Pacific / 3PM Eastern Time HERE.



Daily Lineup:



Seg. 1&2



CEO Johnny Johnson with MLB Great Mike Morgan



Hit King Baseball, a premiere baseball academy, is dedicated in providing young baseball players the best in training and instruction. Not just a hitting/fielding academy, Hit King Baseball teaches all facets of the game from pitching to speed to footwork, while offering its players a vast selection of opportunities to play and learn. These opportunities include private lessons, summer camps, winter clinics, strength and conditional training, and showcase events. The academy also maintains two teams: the Premiere Hit King and the Bullpen Bulls.



One key component that differentiates Hit King Baseball from other academies is its emphasis on both the game and team sportsmanship, accountability, and discipline. The academy maintains a strong effort to develop the kids on and off the field. "Teaching baseball and the life-lessons associated with America's greatest game is what we strive for…"



This one-of-a-kind education is taught by a distinguished group of professionals with years of teaching and playing experience while their board includes a who's who of baseball: legendary players such as Pete Rose, Steve Harvey and Joe Morgan. "It is our coaches' mission to teach, train and pass on their experiences to every player who walks through the door of a Pete Rose Hit King Baseball.



CEO Johnny Johnson will join Thursday's lineup. Mr. Johnson has had a successful track record in providing fiscal, strategic and operational leadership at multinational corporations as well as in private equity and LBO Markets. Having played semi-professional baseball in his younger days, Mr. Johnson brings his breadth of baseball knowledge along with his executive managerial skills to Hit King Baseball.



Johnny will also be joined by baseball great, Mike Morgan who is a former right-handed pitcher for Major League Baseball. For more, go to www.hitkingbaseball.com.



Seg. 3&4



Hamilton Chang



Located in Branson, Missouri, Ballparks of America allows its guests to experience all the fun and excitement of baseball in one location. Its stunningly unique facility features two-third scale replicas of 5 classic ballparks. The park's latest technology in synthetic turf surface, covered dugouts, bullpen areas, lighting and stadium style seating all serve to guarantee a MLB like experience.



The idea to develop Ballparks of America was the brainchild of three fathers: Hamilton Chang, Craig Hutson and Doc Synder. With all three having sons who played in tournaments, they wanted to recreate the baseball atmosphere for families but on a bigger scale. The result is Ballparks of America where youth leagues from around the country can play in replicas of major leagues fields. With its tagline 'a pro for a week, a kid forever,' Ballparks of America has recently received the news that it will be the official home of the Babe Ruth League/Cal Ripken major 70 world series. "We are honored that our facility was selected as the new home of this World Series event…." quoted CEO Hamilton Chang.



CEO Hamilton Chang has an extensive portfolio of upper level positions in the sectors of finance, banking and investment banking. He is one of the three fathers who shared the common dream of providing children and their families a full baseball experience with legendary baseball parks and tournaments.



For more, go to www.ballparksofamerica.com.



