CEO Stephen Gurba Interviewed on the Uptick Network

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --Stephen Gurba with Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:BTGI) was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show with host Everett Jolly. Mr. Gurba discussed the end of their fiscal year for 2016 and the impact of Global Frozen Trucking acquisition for 2017. Mr. Gurba quoted, "With a name like Bulova we are on time with our deliveries."



To listen to the interview please click here or the following link: http://upticknewswire.com/ceo-stephen-gurba-bulova-technologies/



The interview and distribution was paid by Bulova Technologies Group Inc. and approved by Mr. Gurba. The distribution was sent out to the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show, sponsors, its affiliates and social media distribution platforms.



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Forward Looking Statement

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management.



J. E. Gwynn

727-287-5363

http://www.bulovatechgroup.com



Source: UPTICK Newswire