CEO, Tamairo Moutry Opens Her 4th Real Estate Company Within 6 Years

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Tamairo Moutry, a very successful real estate broker, is celebrating the launch of her fourth real estate company. She now has real estate companies in four different states - Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, and Illinois. She operates all of her businesses virtually, has close to 25 realtors working on her team, and has recently beefed up her recruiting efforts for all four companies. Her company names are Milwaukee's Best Real Estate Services, Georgia's Best Real Estate Services, Florida's Best Real Estate Services, and Illinois Best Real Estate Services.



Tamairo, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been in the real estate business since 2004. She passed the Illinois Managing Broker exam at the end of September 2019, and received her license three months later.



She has a background in education, teaching and mortgages, a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, and 18 graduate credits towards a Master's degree in Educational Leadership. She also has a Real Estate Instructor's License in the state of Wisconsin. She administers real estate education courses to current and potential real estate agents in Wisconsin and will be creating more courses for agents and real estate investors nationwide.



Tamairo says she is very excited about starting her recruitment efforts in Illinois for 2020 and beyond. Her current and future goals consist of helping more investors to purchase, improve and renovate affordable homes to revitalize lower-income communities to promote homeownership for all, and is looking for more investors.



Tamairo also assists real estate investors with financing for the purchases and renovations, new construction homes and commercial projects in all 4 states as well, and is willing to help all clients with credit education to achieve higher credit scores. Tamairo is looking for investors nationwide to help improve neighborhoods and to promote homeownership for all.



In April 2019, Tamairo was the keynote speaker in Port St. Lucie, Florida for a prestigious Women's Real Estate Retreat. She has continued with other speaking engagements, TV appearances, interviews, podcasts, and many live appearances in several Facebook groups including her own, Women In Real Estate.



Starting on February 9th, Tamairo will have an on-going presence on the TV show Out & About Southwest Florida, which will air on Sunday mornings on Fox 4 from 8 am to 8:30 am. Her company is a sponsor for a new reality TV show in Atlanta called Who's Got Curves? which will feature her Georgia-based company, and Tamairo will also make a personal appearance on that show.



She also is looking to help and assist with housing for the DNC Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, which will be held July 13-16.



