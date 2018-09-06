Ceramic Membrane Market Set to Exceed USD 9.72 Billion by 2026: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2018 --The Global Ceramic Membrane Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.72 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.



The global ceramic membrane market has been segmented on the basis of material, end-use industry and technology. On the basis on material, the market has been segmented into alumina, titania and zirconium oxide. Titania held the largest market share among different materials during 2017 and is expected to top the market over the forecast period. Titania as a material of ceramic membrane market was valued at more than USD 1.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026. The global ceramic membrane market on the basis of end-use industry has been segmented into water treatment, pharmaceutical, chemical and material, textile and food and beverages. Water treatment is expected to register a market share of more than 50% among end-use industries, over the forecast period. On the basis of technology, the global ceramic membrane market has been segmented into nanofiltration, microfiltration and ultrafiltration. Ultrafiltration is expected to be the market leader throughout the forecast period. The advantages that ultrafiltration provides are it can be used in pressure specific processes and can separate molecules that are available in water and can better remove the viruses, bacteria and parasites.



Some of the major factors driving the growth of ceramic membrane market are growing demand for recovery of metal, increasing demand for waste water treatment and growing demand for components having higher purity level. However, higher manufacturing cost is expected to act as one of the major restraining factors for the growth of global ceramic membranes market. The main reasons behind the massive demand of ceramic membranes in waste water treatment are its capability to eliminating parasites, bacteria and other impurities better. Asia-Pacific is expected to top the global ceramic membrane market over the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.



Some of the major business strategies adopted by companies operating in the global ceramic membranes market are product development, innovative marketing initiatives, geographical expansion and mergers and acquisitions among others. For example, TAMI Industries has developed a ceramic membrane product called 'CREAM INSIDE' that can be used in ultrafiltration and microfiltration. In addition, during 2016, Pall Corporation has launched the portfolio of mobile water products aimed to customer requirements across industrial belts and municipal markets. Keeping geographical expansion in mind as a part of business strategy Atech Innovations Gmbh expanded its presence in Denmark, Germany, Hungary, China and U.S.



The leading players operating in the global ceramic membranes market are TAMI Industries, A-tech innovation GmbH, Hyflux Limited, GEA Group, Veolia Water Technologies and Pall Corporation among others.



