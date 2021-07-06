CeraNova Corporate Offices and Manufacturing Operations Move to New Location

Marlborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --CeraNova Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of transparent and advanced ceramics for a wide range of applications, has moved its operations to a new location at 669 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA. CeraNova's new home provides it with significantly more space for manufacturing, research and development, and office support to facilitate the company's operational improvements and continued growth.



"The last several years have seen growing interest in CeraNova's transparent ceramics for a wide range of Defense, Aerospace, and Industrial applications. Demand for our transparent ceramic solutions for advanced military systems and commercial applications continues to be very strong. Our government contract work continues to expand and our commercial sales for 2020 more than doubled from the previous year," said John Gannon, President & CEO of CeraNova Corporation. "We continue to work hard to expand our material offerings and scale up our product manufacturing capabilities and our new facility will be key to meeting those goals. It is almost 50% larger than our previous facility, and we are very excited about the increased capacity it provides and operational improvements it enables to help us meet our customer's needs."



CeraNova works with its customers' designs to develop manufacturable ceramic products for the most demanding applications. Its proprietary materials and processes deliver unmatched mechanical strength and superior optical performance. CeraNova's staff applies its extensive expertise and decades of experience with design-for-manufacturability principles and stage-gate methodologies to deliver cost-effective product solutions that meet or exceed its customers' requirements.



For more information about CeraNova Corporation, visit: www.ceranova.com



About CeraNova Corporation

CeraNova Corporation is a privately held company providing advanced materials and product development for industrial and commercial markets—encompassing next generation defense systems, industrial products, and electronic devices. CeraNova is a leading developer of advanced manufacturing methods and innovative products for cutting-edge engineered materials, specializing in high-performance transparent oxide ceramic components for use in extreme environments. Experts in optical and high-strength materials, process and product development, and cost reduction, CeraNova draws upon decades of experience when collaborating with customers to deliver exceptional solutions through customized material compositions, product and tooling design innovation, and advanced manufacturing methods.