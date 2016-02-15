Cerberuso Multi-Tool Launched on Amazon to Rave Reviews

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --In direct response to the inadequacy of poorly designed multi-tools that often break or malfunction, a new brand entitled Cerberuso created their own versatile hand tool that sports a functional design and thirteen different features.



The Cerberuso 13-in-1 Multi-Tool has the ability to turn into wire cutters, wire strippers, spring loaded nose pliers, a serrated edge knife and more. Due to it's compact size, the multi-tool is quite versatile can be used in a variety of situations. Made from 100% stainless steel, the hand tool is both durable and long lasting.



"Our multi-tool can take on just about anything." explains Dan Clark, the company founder. "We decided to name it Cerberuso, after Cerberus, the gatekeeper of the underworld and monstrous multi-headed dog of Greek Mythology. The Cerberuso Multi-Tool is a beast!"



The Cerberuso Multi-Tool was released on Amazon.com earlier this month, where customers automatically receive a lifetime money back guarantee and a free nylon sheath with every purchase.



To find out more information about the hand tool, visit their Amazon page directly.



Contact:

Dan Clark

Owner, Cerberuso

dan@cerberuso.com

http://www.cerberuso.com

Product on Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AE0IQRE