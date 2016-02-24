Cerberuso Multitool Gets Rave 5 Star Reviews in Its First Month on Amazon

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --February 2016 saw the release of The Cerberuso Multitool on Amazon.com, a 13-in-1 tool that certainly packs a punch. Taking its name from Cerberus, the multi-headed hound that guarded the gates of hell in Greek Mythology, this tool is a bit of a beast. Small enough to fit in a pocket or attach to a belt, the Cerberuso combines functionality and durability with style - its sleek design is a big talking point from customers.



"After taking a close look at what was already available on the market, we decided to produce a multitool that we could have 100% confidence in. Something that will last a lifetime, is easy to use and will look seriously stylish. The Cerberuso Multitool ticks all of these boxes and we're really excited to bring it to the market" explains Dan Clark, co-founder of the Cerberuso brand.



The Cerberuso Multitool features wire cutters, wire strippers, spring loaded nose pliers, serrated edge knife, long blade, short blade, bottle opener, can opener, flathead screwdrivers in 3 sizes, Phillips screwdriver and file. Made from 100% stainless steel, the hand tool is top quality and will come in handy in a variety of situations, whether it's for DIY or professional purposes users won't be disappointed.



"My first impression of the Cerberuso 13 in 1 multitool was "WOW", this thing is built like a tank. It not only looks good, it feels great in my hand. The fit and finish is very good and honestly it will last you a lifetime" recalls a recent customer. With 5 star reviews coming in thick and fast this pocket tool is gaining a great reputation. A brilliant gift idea for any gadget enthusiast, the Cerberuso is excellent value for money, currently retailing for under $30.



Cerberuso co-founder Louise Clark explains, "We are so confident in our product that we decided to offer a 100% lifetime money back guarantee for anyone that is less than completely satisfied with our tool. The feedback we have received has been amazing with everyone commenting on the durability and heavy duty construction which results in great performance."



The Cerberuso Multitool was released on Amazon.com earlier this month and customers receive a free nylon carry sheath with every order. For more information, visit their Amazon page directly.



Cerberuso Multitool on Amazon http://www.amazon.com/Cerberuso-Multitool-Speciality-Versatile-Survival/dp/B01AE0IQRE/ref=cm_cr_pr_product_top?ie=UTF8



