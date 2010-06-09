Cerebral Solutions Re-launches Web Platform With Innovative Jobs Portal

Annadale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2010 -- Cerebral Solutions launches a new web platform dedicated to servicing the U.S. Defense and Intelligence communities’ growing need for security infrastructure support and solutions management. The site serves as a gateway for businesses in the intelligence community to seek out a secured contracting group that can provide an optimized solution that addresses the increasing day to day needs for strategic support.



CEO Jay Pendarvis is thrilled with the announcement, “With the increased visibility in government on contractors that can offer a close the loop solution in line with budgetary constraints we feel this is the ideal time for our re-launch”. “Our intention is to resolve critical issues by providing a one stop solution for government agencies and businesses in need of comprehensive support for their repository backbone” states Jay Pendarvis.



To compliment the business services and solutions arm Cerebral created an online job bank for contractors seeking advancement in their respective career paths. According to Pendarvis, “Our measurable goal is to provide an innovative outlet for career seekers looking for long term placement in a stable working environment that is enriched with potential for career growth. We have a dedicated focus on placing cleared professionals with career opportunities in Database/Systems Administration and Systems engineering, which are the primary areas of concentration when creating an architectural solution.”



Currently, Cerebral Solutions supports engineering activities within the Chief Information Office (CIO) that span the entire Intelligence community. Cerebral’s support involves but is not limited to; testing and integrating Business Intelligence software products including Oracle, and other repository management systems. We are supporting Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) activities of external intelligence community repositories and database administration/engineering of systems maintained within classified enclaves.



With a strong consideration on the increased focus of Cyber Security, the software storing data cannot be ignored. Cerebral will architect a solution which will include all necessary deterrents, and support this environment via a customized Operations and Maintenance plan.



With over Twenty years of Government contracting experience and a wealth of intelligence, Cerebral Solutions is poised to become a leader in life cycle solutions for the business intelligence community.



For additional information visit http://www.cerebral-solutions.net or email info@cerebral-solutions.net

