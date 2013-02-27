Cereplast & Bio-Matrix Scientific Group Trend Analysis Reports: (OTCQB: CERP), (OTC Pink: BMSN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --Cereplast, Inc. (OTCQB: CERP) provided an update on applications that are currently in development on the Indian continent. Three dozen companies are currently testing Cereplast bioplastic resins, including Cereplast Compostables(R) resins and Cereplast Biopropylene(R) grades for a variety of different applications.



Compostable applications include blow-molded water bottles, blown film garbage bags and single-use grocery bags by companies including Jeevan Polmers of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Back to Compost of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Durable, Biopropylene applications include industrial products, electrical tubing, helmets, bottles and caps, reusable non-woven bags, buckets, dishes, furniture and other household items by companies including Saraswati Plastics, Sachin Plastics, Jain Plastic Corporation and Sri Sai Vishwas Industries of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.



Cereplast, Inc. (CERP) designs and manufactures sustainable bioplastics.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMSN) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Regen BioPharma Inc. has entered into a Letter of Intent to purchase patented intellectual property covering a novel means of treating breast cancer by augmenting the immune system using a "gene silencing" approach.



This gene silencing therapy was developed through over 1.5 million dollars of grant funding at the University of Western Ontario, Canada. This approach offers the possibility of destroying tumors in a non-toxic manner through leveraging the body's own immune system to recognize the cancer as "foreign" and subsequently eradicating it.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company.



