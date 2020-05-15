Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2020 --The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has caused individuals all over the globe to engage in social distancing that could affect homeowner's insurance coverage. Beck Insurance Agency is here to serve homeowners in Sylvania OH, Defiance OH, Toledo, Montpelier OH, Bryan OH, Swanton OH, and the surrounding areas when it comes to potential homeowner's insurance changes.



Coronavirus has impacted millions of lives around the globe in various ways. When it comes to homeowner's insurance there is no exception. While homeowner's insurance will not be affected greatly, the lifestyle changes caused by social distancing can cause issues related to new home buyers who require homeowner's insurance coverage and those filing homeowner's insurance claims in this season of social distancing.



New home buyers who need homeowners insurance coverage for their new home may be in luck when it comes to acquiring loans and affordable premiums. With the recent flexibility of lenders, new homeowners who reach out two lenders may be able to create more reasonable payment accommodations. However, social distancing has put a halt to interior home inspections that are needed for homeowner's insurance coverage, making the process longer and more complicated for new buyers.



Filing homeowner's insurance claims has become more complicated with the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Homeowners are not able to walk into Insurance offices and make claims on the spot, driving them to deal with homeowner's insurance claims virtually, either online or over the phone. This option is not always ideal for complicated claims as virtual communication is not always effective.



While homeowner's insurance matters may have become more complicated in recent times, Beck Insurance Agency is there to lend a helping hand to clients and offer professional advice and expertise during this global pandemic.



