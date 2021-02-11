Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --While home insurance is meant to protect homeowners from a range of disasters, there are certain damages that are not typically covered by general home insurance policies.



Home insurance is an essential insurance option for homeowners in Ohio. Home insurance coverage is so crucial, that it's nearly impossible to procure a loan without it, putting the majority of homeowners in a compromising position.



While home insurance is effective in providing coverage for a vast range of perils such as repairs, damages, and liability coverage, there are certain types of damages that are not typically included in general policies such as floods, earthquakes, and infestations.



Floods caused by natural disaster such as rain and overflowing of rivers, etc. are typically not covered in basic home insurance policies. However, policyholders can opt to purchase special flood insurance coverage that keeps them protected against damages caused by natural floods.



Earthquakes and other ground movements are typically not covered by home insurance. There are separate policies for these disasters which may provide holders with protection against landslides, earthquakes, sinkholes, and more.



Infestations from bugs and vermin are generally excluded from home insurance policies. In the eyes of most insurance carriers, these infestations can be avoided through general upkeep and maintenance.



