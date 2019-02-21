CertainTeed Honors Glick's Exteriors for Professionalism, Commitment to Local Homeowners

Plymouth Meeting, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --Glick's Exteriors of Plymouth Meeting, PA, was recently honored by CertainTeed Corporation for earning the prestigious SELECT ShingleMaster™ Status. This top-level roofing credential represents the highest standards of excellence, quality and knowledge in the shingle roofing industry and is attained by only the top 1% of roofing contractors in North America.



"We are pleased to recognize Glick's Exteriors as a SELECT ShingleMaster," says Jay Butch, director of contractor programs for CertainTeed Roofing. "Earning this credential means that Glick's is committed to building its business with a high degree of professionalism and to ensuring its customers are getting the highest quality of work."



The CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster credential provides contractors with high-level training and tools to enhance product knowledge and installation expertise along with professional selling tools, business building and management resources.



For companies to earn the SELECT ShingleMaster designation, they must have proof of current liability and workers' compensation insurance, must ensure 50 percent of their shingle installation crew, plus all job supervisors, have passed the CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator™ test and employ at least one person who passed the CertainTeed Shingle Quality Specialist™ test. As a result, as a SELECT ShingleMaster, only Glick's Exteriors can offer CertainTeed's highest level SureStart PLUS extended warranty coverage to its customers, maximizing their protection.



"We want our customers to have the highest levels of confidence in our ability to do the job right the first time," said Sam Glick, president of Glick's Exteriors. "This credential represents a commitment from every member of my team to bring the highest standards of professionalism and quality to every home we work on."



About Glick's Exteriors

Glick's Exteriors is a business with strong Amish principles that provides residential and commercial exterior renovations and installations. Inheriting the generations-old and family-run business mentality in 1987, Sam Glick continues to offer incomparable service based on the skills and values passed down by decades of hard work. Starting at a young age, Sam worked as an apprentice under his father. It is here where Sam learned and fine-tuned his craft and learned the superiority of Amish craftsmanship, the importance of using quality materials and the necessity of affordable pricing. Sam's commitment to family values, combined with the generations of Amish-quality workmanship, is the reason why Glick's Exteriors delivers exceptional service and quality to every job.



To learn more about Glick's Exteriors, call (610) 810-1290 or go to www.glicksexteriors.com.



About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed®, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is North America's leading brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.



A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain®, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $3.98 billion in 2018. www.certainteed.com.