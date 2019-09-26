CertainTeed Honors Newton Roofing Residential for Professionalism, Commitment to Local Homeowners

Watertown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Newton Roofing Residential of Newton, MA was honored with CertainTeed Corporation's SELECT ShingleMaster(tm) Tenured Member Status for roofing installers. This top-level roofing credential represents the highest standards of roofing excellence, quality, and knowledge in the shingle roofing industry. Newton Roofing Residential shares this distinction with only a small number of roofing companies in the US and Canada, having participated in this leading manufacturer credential program for 10 years.



"We are pleased to recognize Newton Roofing Residential as a Tenured SELECT ShingleMaster," says Jay Butch, director of contractor programs with CertainTeed Roofing. "For more than a decade, they have consistently complied with program standards which, in turn, provide them with system tools to assist in company operations, while offering a higher level of service to their customers."



The CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster credential provides high-level training and tools to enhance product knowledge and expertise along with professional selling tools, business building, and management resources.



To attain this designation, contractors must meet the most stringent requirements in the roofing industry. Select companies must have proof of liability and worker's compensation insurance. In addition, the company must ensure 50 percent of its shingle installation crew, plus all job supervisors, have passed the CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator test and employ at least one person who passed the CertainTeed Shingle Quality Specialist test. As a result, as a SELECT shingleMaster, only Newton Roofing Residential can offer CertainTeed's highest level SureStart PLUS extended warranty coverage to its customers, maximizing their protection.



"With this recognition, our customers will trust that Newton Roofing Residential adheres to the highest standards in the industry. They can rest assured that their investment is protected for many years becuase of the quality of the products we use and the abilities of our installers," said Toni Bryan of Newton Roofing Residential. "This credential represents the dedication and professionalism that we as a company ensure we deliver to every customer."



About Newton Roofing Residential

Newton Roofing Residential is a woman-owned company, lead by Toni Bryan, serving the Boston area for over 25 years. Newton Roofing Residential installs exceptional quality roofing systems at a competitive price. Our customer base grows daily due to our untiring commitment to quality, honesty and respect.