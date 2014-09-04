London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --Established in 1959, Safety First Aid Training is one of the UK’s leading independentand certified first aid training providers delivering first aid, fire safety and health and safety training for the workplace.



Safety First Aid Training’s audit results



The audit conducted at Safety First Aid Training in July 2014 reviewed internal governance, quality assurance, policies, expertise and competence of staff, standardisation and monitoring. Full marks were achieved in all areas and the centre received a ‘low risk’ mark due to all the high scores obtained.



The report detailed:



‘The centre demonstrated a clear commitment to integrity and quality assurance, achieved by detailed and robust policies, delivery plans and an environment which enables inclusive learning’. ‘It was pleasing to see high levels of commitment and dedication from the team in relation to providing first aid services and training.’



All areas sampled were compliant and ‘supported the organisations commitment towards quality assurance and quality improvement.’



Receiving such high accolade is testament of the commitment Safety First Aid Training has to provide engaging and compliant training courses. Safety First Aid Training consistently strive to improve the training experience and received the credit within the audit for learner experience and staff development.



The latest first aid training qualifications



Safety First Aid Training now offers qualifications run on the Qualifications and Credit Framework (QCF) accredited by Ofqual. This is the official route stipulated by the new HSE in Regulation.



Dermot Wallace, Managing Director of Safety First Aid Group said ‘we were keen to demonstrate to our customers that our internal quality assurance procedures and training standards are at the highest level possible in the marketplace. Some providers self-regulate but we felt that running courses accredited by Ofqual demonstrates our commitment to high quality and standards and provides transparency to our customers.’



If a workplace or individual books a statutory first aid course run on QCF; you do not need to complete due-diligence on the training centre. If you were to book a statutory course through a training centre that self-regulates their own courses; the HSE state that it is mandatory that you complete due-diligence. This should be made available to the HSE if requested.



‘Workplaces do not need the additional burden of completing due-diligence on a training provider’ said Dermot Wallace. ‘They simply want to book a course and have the confidence that the provider is complying with quality standards.’



Statutory first aid courses include First Aid at Work (3 day), First Aid at Work Re-qualification (2 day) and Emergency First Aid at Work (1 day).



Training centres are no longer HSE approved

Safety First Aid Training had always been approved by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to deliver statutory workplace first aid training. Following a review by Professor Ragnar Lofstedt, in October 2013 the HSE took the decision to no longer offer this approval process and have stepped away from having HSE approved training centres. As laid out in the revised guidance to the Health & Safety (First Aid) Regulations; in a bid to open up the marketplace and allow greater flexibility of choice, the HSE have set out new official routes that workplaces should adhere to in order to get first aid training.



Safety First Aid Training offers a range of courses including statutory first aid courses, specialist first aid courses including paediatric and child first aid, first aid for sport and defibrillator training. In addition a selection of health and safety courses are offered including fire marshal training, evacuation chair training and manual handling training.



With national on-site coverage and 3 training locations in London, Safety First Aid Training offer high quality compliant training for your workplace.