Certified Leadership Coach and Emotional Intelligence Practitioner Beatriz Valverde Garzon Launches New Site

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --After four years of operations, Leadership Unfolded is pleased to announce they have launched their new site to showcase the different services they provide to help people improve their future, life, and lifestyle. The company is dedicated to empower individuals, executives and entrepreneurs to create and grow their businesses.



Through powerful coaching programmes like The Entrepreneur's Breakthrough Workbook Course, Beatriz has already helped hundreds of clients build profitable businesses and a lifestyle that suits their needs.



In addition, Beatriz provides one-on-one intensive coaching packages for clients to gain the empowerment they need to improve their ability to manage their workforce and boost the performance of their team. By developing their leadership skills, business owners, executives and managers can help the business move forward by making the right business choices while at the same time boosting performance.



The services also include Leadership Discovery Sessions to help those who wish to start or have just started their own business and need the support, accountability and guidance to take the next step. Through the professional services of Leadership Unfolded, individuals gain the confidence they need to become a business owner and achieve success.



Leadership Unfolded also works on an ongoing basis with clients who feel they need an external coaching support structure outside their normal business structure. Through professional business coaching, clients gain the empowerment they need to take their business forward, and achieve the business goals they need to improve profitability.



A spokesman for Leadership Unfolded said: "Our services provide clients with the tools they need to achieve the goals they have set for their lives and businesses."



To learn more about Leadership Unfolded and the services they provide, please visit http://leadershipunfolded.com/.



About Leadership Unfolded

Leadership Unfolded offers fast track, progressive coaching solutions to empower the ambitious to create lifestyle businesses.