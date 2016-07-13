Certified Speech Therapists Provides Female Transgender Voice Therapy

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --Transgender Voice Therapy (TG Voice Therapy) has proudly provided female transgender voice therapy services for over 5 years now. TG Voice Therapy is made up of a small team of highly-educated and well-trained speech-language pathologists who have dedicated their careers to helping those who want to transform their communication abilities. Voice transformation has proven to be an important step in a transgender individual's overall transformation process. TG Voice Therapy is able to help those that are looking to do so.



The team at TG Voice Therapy is headed by Cassi Alter, who is a certified speech-language pathologist with a master's degree in speech pathology from California State University, Los Angeles. Alter went on to found her own speech therapy practice after graduation. Through her extensive education and impressive career, Alter has worked in a variety of environments, including hospitals, schools, daycares and private homes. This has helped her develop expertise in many areas regarding speech therapy, including female transgender voice therapy.



Female transgender voice therapy is the perfect tool for transgender women to add feminization to their voices. Their speech therapists are able to transform patients' voices from sounding masculine to feminine. They are able to do this by carefully analyzing each patient and determining a detailed plan for helping transgender women reach their voice feminization goals. TG Voice Therapy works closely with each individual, turning a daunting task into a simple, step-by-step process.



About Transgender Voice Therapy

TG Voice Therapy provides speech-therapy services to residents of the greater Los Angeles area. Their team specializes in transgender voice transformation therapy for both female and male transgender patients. TG Voice therapy is located at 117 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036 (323-954-0887).



For more information about their speech therapists and what services they offer, visit their website at tgvoicetherapy.com.