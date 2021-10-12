Certus Critical Care Awarded Two Department of Defense Grants for Development of Endovascular Device

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2021 --Certus Critical Care Inc, a medical device company developing AI-enabled endo-aortic catheters for the treatment of stroke, catastrophic hemorrhage and cardiac arrest has just been awarded two grants from the Department of Defense (DOD) totaling $3.1 million. The first of two grants included a $1.2 million non-dilutive equity grant that will enable the continued development of Certus' Endovascular Variable Aortic Catheter (EVAC). EVAC is a next-generation endovascular device with automated functionality for precision blood pressure control. The initial FDA use indication will be for hemorrhagic shock. The EVAC System consists of both an endovascular catheter and automated controller. The catheter is a low-profile endovascular device that uses precision sensors and adaptive algorithms to salvage patients affected by profound shock from blood loss.



Additional plans for precision blood pressure control in the setting of cardiac arrest and acute ischemic stroke are in development. Not only will the EVAC system serve U.S. warfighters in austere environments, but EVAC will be a game-changer for stabilizing critically injured patients in well-resourced civilian trauma centers.



Additionally, Certus was also awarded a $1.9 million grant from the DOD for continued development of their advanced ventilator analytics monitor. The Vent Right Monitor (VRM) is a next generation inline device to both monitor, analyze, and provide clinical decision support for patients receiving invasive mechanical ventilation in the intensive care unit, the emergency department, or in the prehospital environment. The VRM's advanced ventilator-patient asynchrony detection software will ensure fewer harmful interactions between patients and mechanical ventilators. The result will be less days in the ICU and less patient complications.



"These two grants will continue to fuel the rapid development of these life-saving technologies", commented Certus President and Founder, Dr. Austin Johnson. "Not only is our team excited by this substantial vote of confidence by the Department of Defense, but we are also motivated by the fact that we see the immediate need for these precision medical technologies to care for the patients we treat every day."



About Certus Critical Care, Inc

Certus Critical Care, Inc, is a physician/scientist-led, veteran-owned, Salt Lake City-based medical device company that is tackling some of the most challenging aspects of modern critical care. Through the deep insights into the interplay of advanced robotics and human physiology, Certus is at the leading edge of critical care and precision hemodynamic management. Certus is developing catheter-based hemodynamic optimization technologies to address the significant unmet clinical needs of patients suffering from ischemic stroke, catastrophic hemorrhage, and cardiac arrest. For more information, log on to https://www.certuscriticalcare.com/