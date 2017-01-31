Cerveza Mixers Inc. Transforms Beer Into Beer Cocktails

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2017 --Beer is the highest consumed alcoholic beverage and the third-most consumed beverage after water and tea. More breweries are adding innovative flavors to keep up with growing consumer demand. Set out on a new path, Cerveza Mixers was created to give non-flavored beers a special focus.



These non-alcoholic mixers transform beer into beer cocktails. The first out of series of premium beer mixers with a flavor profile akin to a "Michelada" but with a flavor twist. It was developed to range not only with light, amber, and dark Lager-style beers, it has the flexibility to also pair with spirits that include (but not limited to): Tequila, Mezcal, Bourbon, Whiskey/Whisky, and select Sh?ch? and Soju etc.



Rather than purchasing all the necessary ingredients and sourcing from various purveyors, using Cerveza Mixers can save consumers a lot of time and money; not to mention the added convenience of a curated recipe developed by Mixologists, Chefs, and beverage experts. Simply, it can't get any easier.



"Being intricately part of an emerging beverage category is incredibly thrilling," said Liz Ngo, founder and CEO of Cerveza Mixers Inc. "Yet the greatest part is creating a product with a bigger purpose." Cerveza Mixers recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo by asking the community to contribute to the crowdfunding site and purchasing directly through Amazon.



The company is asking for contributions towards the purchase of shipping products. This way, contributors will have the double instant gratification of supporting a worthy cause and receiving the product(s) within a few days instead of waiting for the completion of the campaign.



A portion of net profits from all of the Limited Edition bottles earmarked in the giving campaign will go towards the advancement of diversity, education, and support programs. Soon, a joint-statement will be released by Cerveza Mixers Inc. and the non-profit organization designee.



Another benefit of raising through product revenue, Cerveza Mixers will have the ability to expand their product portfolio offerings currently in development to further complement the ever-growing variety of beer styles in the market.