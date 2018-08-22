Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --A new market study, titled "Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2014-2025", has been featured on CrystalMarketResearch.



Industry Overview:

Cervical Cancer is a cancer that affects the uterine cervix, the bottom of uterus, it has the highest rate curing if identified at initial stage. Cervical Cancer Screening is the process of detecting cancer causing cells or tissues in the cervix. Commonly the Cervical Cancer is caused by human papillomavirus is contamination caused by virus of the reproductive route. Cervical Cancer is ranked number four in the list of cancers that prevail in women. Cervical Cancer Screening is a regular health check-up which helps in minimizing the growth of Cervical Cancer. Increasing number of awareness programs related to Cervical Cancer, steps taken by different organization to prevent and control the number of Cervical Cancer cases and day-to-day development in cancer related diagnosis and treatment technologies ate fueling the market. Therefore these are the factors that, the Cervical Cancer Screening Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Cervical Cancer Screening Market is anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are;

Quest Diagnostics



Hologic Corporation



Dickinson and Company



Qiagen N.V.



Hoffmann-La Roche



Becton



OncoHealth Corp



Abbott Laboratories



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation:

The global Cervical Cancer Screening Market is based on segment, by Product the market is segmented into HPV test, Visual Inspection using Acetic Acid and Pap tests; and by Application the market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals, Community Health Center and Diagnostic Laboratories.



Cervical Cancer Screening Market, By Product: HPV test, Visual Inspection using Acetic Acid and Pap tests



Cervical Cancer Screening Market, By Application: Clinics, Hospitals, Community Health Center and Diagnostic Laboratories



Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Cervical Cancer Screening Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading Cervical Cancer Screening market globally, pursued by European region. It is due to number of Cervical Cancer cases and awareness about the Cervical Cancer screening process.



