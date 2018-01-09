Experience the Future of Audio with Sennheiser at CES 2018

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --At CES 2018, Sennheiser will offer a first look at a prototype of a 3D Soundbar, the latest development in the audio specialist's AMBEO 3D audio program. The ability to experience AMBEO at home is a further milestone for Sennheiser's 3D immersive audio technology, which can be explored and experienced firsthand at CES. At the trade show, the audio specialist will once again redefine the limits of audiophile sound with the introduction of the closed-back HD 820 headphones. Additionally, Sennheiser is expanding its range of wireless headphones with the launch of the new CX 6.00BT, enhancing everyday listening on the move.



"There is nowhere better to demonstrate our commitment to shaping the future of audio than at CES, where so many technologies and innovations are first introduced to the world," said Pete Ogley, Chief Operating Officer Consumer Electronics Division at Sennheiser. "From exciting developments in our AMBEO 3D audio program to a game changer in audiophile listening and our latest wireless headphones, CES is the perfect place for us to share our vision."



Experience AMBEO - The Future of Audio



Visitors to CES 2018 can discover firsthand the unique listening experience provided by Sennheiser's breathtaking AMBEO 3D immersive audio technology. The audio specialist will be showcasing the current range of AMBEO solutions including the AMBEO SMART HEADSET. This compact headset for immersive 3D audio recording lets consumers capture and listen to binaural audio recordings on their smartphones with unprecedented simplicity.



Most excitingly, Sennheiser will offer a very first look at the prototype of a product that will place the AMBEO experience right into your living room. The forthcoming AMBEO 3D Soundbar creates an incredibly immersive sound experience and a true as-if-there feeling without any additional components such as an external subwoofer.



HD 820: The game changer for closed-back audiophile headphones



At CES 2018, Sennheiser will once again redefine the limits of audiophile sound with the introduction of the HD 820. The closed-back dynamic stereo headphones deliver astonishingly transparent sound, thanks to a unique glass transducer cover that minimizes resonances. This innovation ensures an incredibly realistic and natural sound field.



While audiophile headphones usually require an open-back design, the HD 820 changes the game by delivering exceptional, audiophile sound while insulating the listener from ambient noise.



Introducing the CX 6.00BT



Sennheiser's new CX 6.00BT has been created to deliver everything you need to enjoy brilliant sound on the go. The new in-ear wireless model features ear-canal earbuds joined by a cable around the neck – a lightweight design that is compact yet robust and provides superior fit and comfort.



The CX 6.00BT delivers clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response with advanced wireless technology that includes Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm® apt-X™. Support for apt-X™ Low Latency enhances gaming or video viewing by keeping visuals and sound in perfect sync.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 658.4 million.



