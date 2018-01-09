Enter a New Era of Gaming Audio

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --When you take your gaming seriously, performance matters and seeing and hearing everything with pinpoint precision can prove decisive. When you compete at this level, you need a gaming headset that's just as focused on your needs: Introducing the new GSP 600 from audio specialist Sennheiser. Building on the success of the GAME ZERO, acclaimed as the ultimate closed gaming headset, the new GSP 600 improves on its predecessor with even better audio performance, improved microphone performance, as well as increased comfort and durability. No matter how long the gaming session and no matter how intense the action gets, the GSP 600 lets you keep cool and in control. It features a range of ergonomic enhancements that include an all-new ear pad design, an innovative adjustable headband to customize contact pressure, new materials and an advanced hinge system for a better fit.



The new GSP 600 delivers a truly excellent sound performance that shatters expectations of what a gaming headset can do: It features a new and improved speaker system designed and manufactured by Sennheiser, with improved aluminum voice coil speakers that ensure an exceptional audio experience with an increased sub-bass range that powerfully adds impact to games and movies. This warm deep bass never overpowers the well-controlled mid-range and finely detailed high frequencies, for incredible fidelity and realism that lets you hear every detail and react faster.



With its advanced, broadcast quality microphone, the GSP 600 provides high-end noise cancellation that ensures crystal clear gaming communication. Controlling game audio is fast and intuitive: The mic can be quickly muted by lifting the boom arm, while a volume control wheel integrated into the ear cup offers brilliant convenience.



Level up your comfort



Featuring a new, more ergonomically shaped and ultra-deep memory foam pad design, the GSP 600 mirrors the contours of the ear for improved noise insulation and wearing comfort. This new design shields the user more effectively from external noise and prevents sound from escaping between the ear pad and the face to preserve the intensity of bass frequencies. The ear pads also help you keep your cool with a luxurious combination of materials for both style and comfort: While leatherette is used around the edges of the ear pad, a cooler feeling suede-like material is used around the ear that won't stick to the skin – even in the heat of the action.



The GSP 600 also introduces an advanced solid metal hinge system that gives even more freedom of movement and also increases the durability for which Sennheiser products are renowned. This innovative mechanism improves the fit by catering to a wider range of face shapes – pivoting smoothly to conform just as well to narrow or broad jawlines. To adapt to different head sizes, Sennheiser has introduced an innovative Adjustable Contact Pressure feature to the headband that can be customized according to each user's preference to ensure the headset feels perfectly snug and secure without ever feeling too tight.



"In the creation of the GSP 600, we took our very best closed gaming headset and made it even better," explained Andreas Jessen, Head of Product Management Gaming, Sennheiser Communications A/S. "The GAME ZERO broke new ground by building a high quality audio headset that was created entirely around the needs of gamers. With its successor, the GSP 600, we have stayed true to this ethos with a headset that even more perfectly matches the needs of each individual gamer – with an exceptionally comfortable fit that can be tailored to each person, so they can truly become one with the game."



The GSP 600 is multi-platform compatible for gaming with PC, Mac as well as consoles featuring a 3.5mm jack input. Use with lower-powered mobile devices is improved thanks to reduced impedance acoustic system that makes it easier to game on the go.



The GSP 600 is available from the end of January 2018 at the recommended retail price of 249.00€ or 249.95$. As all Sennheiser products, the GSP 600 is built to last and comes with a two-year worldwide warranty.



