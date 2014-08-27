Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --LoPresti Aviation announces an upgrade on the BoomBeam HID light kit for Citation. The BoomBeam HID lights are approved for the recognition, landing and taxi lights. BoomBeam lights offer superior performance and the industry hallmark for safety, range, and reliability.



“LoPresti has been in the BoomBeam lighting business for Citation's for many years,” says Curt LoPresti, President of LoPresti Aviation. “Over these years we have constantly improved and updated our product. We now offer our newest Next Generation 85 watt systems for Citation. These new 85 watt units offer more than 10 times the range of the standard lights. This is an important safety enhancement. Our business model requires that we only produce the highest performing products. LoPresti means high performance and that is what we offer.”



Tyler Wheeler, CEO of LoPresti Aviation said, “Improving safety of aviation is as important to LoPresti Aviation as it is to each operator. Everything we do is designed to improve safety AND lower costs. Having the reliability of our lights on your fleet eliminates one more potential problem that you might have. Our lights let your pilots avoid obstacles and the reliability means that you will not waste money changing lamps again and again.”



About BoomBeam HID

This newest BoomBeam HID unit offers more than 10 times the range of has the industry leading 5 year or 5000 hour warranty on the kit components and is available at all Citation Service Centers , LoPresti Partners or directly from LoPresti Aviation.