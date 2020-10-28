Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2020 --Cessna, of Textron Aviation, has three unique aircraft styles that serve a range of purposes for all types of private aircraft buyers. From Citation, Turboprop, and Piston, Cessna models are diverse in function, and not all Cessna's for sale are ideal for all buyers.



Cessna is an American aircraft manufacturing company with a reputation dating back to 1927. As one of the highest volume production companies for several years, Cessna is a household name for private aircraft owners and connoisseurs of quality aircraft.



The Cessna Citation model is an elegant jet style that can accommodate a range of functions. Built for style and comfort, the Citation is a reliable model that has uncompromised reliability. For business or personal use, the Citation model is a great option for private jet owners looking for sustainability and functionality.



The Turboprop is a customizable model that has been a favorite amongst Cessna aircraft buyers for years. With rugged and flexible functionality, the Turboprop is ideal for low-speed endeavors, like transporting cargo, and adventures that require high fuel efficiency. With a longer trip capacity, the Turboprop can accommodate distances of 1,000 miles or more.



The single-engine Piston model is a great option for recreational aircraft and pilot training. This small chain of aircraft models has been a leader for Cessna in small aircraft for short distances typically 300 miles or less. Cessna Piston models include the Turbo Stationair HD, the Skylane, and the Skyhawk model.



