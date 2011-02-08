CEU Voucher-Based Incentive Plan Launched by Quantum Units Education

Los Osos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2011 -- If you are a company wishing to reward licensed and certified health professionals for attending a conference, luncheon or other event, Quantum Units Continuing Education (http://www.QuantumUnitsEd.com) has a compelling and affordable solution for you.



Quantum Units Continuing Education (www.QuantumUnitsEd.com) has been providing CEU Hours (continuing education) for Nurses, Therapists, Social Workers, and Substance Abuse Counselors since 2005 and over the years the name has become synonymous with quality, affordable continuing education. And now, the newly available Incentive CEU Discount Plan (http://www.quantumunitsed.com/ceu-incentive-plans.php) can help your company fill every seat at your next sponsored event while branding your corporation.



Here is how it works. For as little as 83 cents per CEU hour, Quantum Units Continuing Education (http://www.QuantumUnitsEd.com) provides your company with discounts for volume purchases of CEU hours from their web site. You select the plan and the CEU hours you wish each attendee to receive as an incentive for attending the event you sponsor (http://www.quantumunitsed.com/ceu-incentive-plans.php). This could be as few as 2 CEU hours or as many as 20 or more CEU hours, a gift that is a ‘thank you’ to the licensed professional from your company for attendance at your event.



The gift cards are shipped to your company from Quantum Units Continuing Education and then dispatched by your company to each professional at the event, possibly in an event packet. The card may be embossed with your company logo. It will also give the web page on the Quantum Units Continuing Education site where the code may be redeemed for the CEU hours (www.quantumunitsed.com/redeem). The attendee will then be eligible to take any of the hundreds of courses on the web site free of charge until reaching the gifted amount.



In addition to the CEU hours your company purchases at a discount rate, Quantum Units Continuing Education (www.QuantumUnitsEd.com) will include a link to the web page where your attendees may take a free 2 CEU hour BONUS course (http://www.quantumunitsed.com/free-ceus.php).



For a small corporate expense, your company can ensure a packed house at its next function, brand its name and guarantee there are no lapses in employee licensure.



