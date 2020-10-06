CF Products to Host Ribbon Cutting

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2020 --CF Products, a division of ChemCeed, will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 13th at 1PM at its headquarters in Chippewa Falls, WI. All community members are invited, and refreshment will be served. Please note that the event will be hosted outdoors, however, masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.



The goal of CF Products is to better serve and grow its offering of janitorial cleaning, and disinfectant products on the local and regional level. ChemCeed created this new division in response to the need for distribution of these types of products on the local level and brings the advantage of using its Chippewa Falls headquarters as the stocking point, allowing for convenient pickups.



Vice President, Rolly Enderes, says, "ChemCeed has been working on breaking into the retail chemical supply industry for over two years, and we felt the cleaning chemical market would be a good place to start. Leading up to 2020, we have been working on bringing this line of product to market, and it seems like it could not have been a better time. With COVID-19 affecting the entire world, we are really seeing the need for disinfectants, sanitizers, and other cleaning products more than ever. We look forward to serving our Chippewa Valley community and entire region with our new division, CF Products."



About CF Products

CF Products carries a line of janitorial products that includes all-purpose cleaners, surface cleaners & disinfectants, floor cleaner, toilet bowl cleaners, and hand sanitizer. More products are available as driven by customer demand. These products are packaged in gallon and quart sizes, ready-to-use, and stocked in Chippewa Falls, WI.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a full-service woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



To learn more about CF Products, visit their website:

www.cf-prods.com

or Call 715-726-2300