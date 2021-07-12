Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services offers aviation sales tips to private aircraft owners looking to sell their vessels.



Selling private aircraft can be a difficult venture, especially for aircraft owners who opt to market their aircraft without the help of an aircraft broker. While Corporate Fleet Services recommends that sellers hire aviation sales experts to ensure optimal outcomes, they offer tips to sellers who want to go it alone. These tips include:



Knowledge Is Key

Aircraft sellers need to do their research before putting their aircraft on the market. This not only includes having a basic understanding of the market itself but putting together a bullet-proof marketing plan that targets the right buyers and markets directly to certain audiences.



Market To International Buyers

Aircraft buyers outside the United States account for more than 40% of all private aircraft owners worldwide. With a wide net of aircraft buyers seeking to export private aircraft from the United States, sellers need to consider the international market in their aviation sales plan.



Reflect Authority

Private aircraft sellers need to reflect authority when meeting with potential buyers. If seasoned aircraft connoisseurs smell doubt, they could take advantage of a seller's inexperience to weigh the odds in their favor.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is a full-service private aviation sales and acquisitions company that assists in the complex aspects of aircraft transactions. Equipped with a team of passionate and experienced aircraft brokers, Corporate Fleet Services does its part to ensure the smooth and seamless transition of aircraft from the seller to the buyer. With a comprehensive understanding of the market, the aviation sales experts at CFS Jets advise their clients on how to best move forward with sales and acquisitions.



Since 1984, Corporate Fleet Services has been going above and beyond to make aircraft sales and acquisitions hassle-free for all of its clients. Visit cfsjets.com for more details on aviation sales!