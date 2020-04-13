CFMOTO 300SR—Play to Win— Broke Into Motorsport World

Zhejiang, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2020 --CFMOTO is proud to release its new motorcycle — the 300SR , a sport racing bike with unique and sophisticated design, combined with excellent handling and agility. It is without a doubt another highly competitive player in the entry-level sport racing bike market this year.



CFMOTO strives to create a product that is able to meet the needs of motor enthusiasts. "Technology and quality are the heart and soul of our business," said Mr. Lai, the president of CFMOTO. "This is why we are excited to bring 300SR to millions of motor lovers." Born for daily commuting, small getaway at weekends and extra adrenalin sometimes at tracks, the 300SR is a loyal companion for both track racing and daily riding. In the motorcycle world, it stands out with perfect powerful parts, providing more fun for motorcyclists.



CFMOTO is not about hardcore racing and competition, but more about fun. The 300SR opens up the world of motorsport to new, young users and CFMOTO connects to what they do best: playing. With the aggressive streamlined design and elegant lightweight outline, the 300SR has perfectly combined speed and beauty, presenting its racing DNA with nobility.



Designed by racers for racers, the track-based ergonomics of the 300SR include a lower handlebar and a more aggressive riding stance, awakening sport-riding senses. The ergonomic design transitions nicely to street riding, allowing a comfortable position for everyday use. The 300SR is also equipped with LED headlight which is as sharp as eagle eyes for optimum visibility, shining the night like a knight.



The soul and heart of the 300SR—a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 292.4cc DOHC engine, which produces 29.2 PS at 8750rpm and 25.3 Nm at 7250rpm, provides quick-revving power and strong torque that every motor racer craves for. With a remarkably smooth delivery, the 300SR enables motor lovers to have an exhilarating ride both on the track and on the street.



Precise fuel metering is handled by the BOSCH EFI. Electronic fuel injection ensures the fuel is fully atomized for optimum combustion and maximum fuel efficiency. The optimized engine manifold and combustion chamber of the CFMOTO 300SR improve intake efficiency for better fuel-air mixture. More thorough combustion helps boost power while also reducing fuel consumption.



As for the dual-overhead-camshaft (DOHC) design of the 300SR engine, the cams directly drive the valve train, reducing the inertia of mechanical motion and allowing the engine to produce responsive, high-revving power.



Another technology applied is the low-friction coating on the piston skirt improves efficiency by minimizing friction loss. Heat insulation coating on the piston head improves combustion efficiency and further reduces fuel consumption. What's more, the cylinder head features noise-reduction technology to effectively reduce the vibration of the cam chain, resulting in less noise and greater efficiency from the engine.



One more innovation on the 300SR is the superior stopping power which allows riders to play hard and brake hard with the 300SR. Opposite four-piston caliper and 292mm disc brake on the front wheel and a single-piston floating caliper and 220mm disc on the rear are ready to take on daily riding as well as the rigors of the track. The floating caliper design ensures premium braking performance with more positive engagement and stable braking force. It also allows the 300SR to easily adapt to brake discs of different sizes. In the case of emergency braking, intelligent ABS reduces the possibility of locking up the wheels—one of the greatest risks to motorcycle riding—allowing for greater safety on the road.



Adopting the all-new colorful TFT display, the 300SR has two interfaces?SPORT and ECO, with screen brightness that auto-adjusts to ambient light. The full-color LCD instrument display offers integrated functions such as rpm, gear, speed, and even phone connectivity.



CFMOTO will offer comprehensive modification kits that include multiple parts to meet every personal need for modification. The kits will be launched and available one by one.



The first kits will include parts that give a customized look and also ultimate handling, including clutch lever & brake lever kit, brake lever & clutch lever guard kit, footpegs kit, fuel tank quick-lock, screw kit, etc.



About CFMOTO

CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears, and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.