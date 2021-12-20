Cfmoto at Canton Fair: Independent R&D and Brand Influence Built the Group Competitiveness

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2021 --CFMOTO joined the 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair in below) in October. This time, the group made his presence in Guangzhou with popular models. There were about 166 motorcycle companies participating in the fair.



Considering the pandemic situation, the fair organizer applied online and offline display simultaneously. It is reported that there were about 26,000 companies in the exhibition for online participation and a total of 2,873,900 exhibits were uploaded, which means an increase of 113,600 over the previous fair.



For long time, CFMOTO has been an active participant in Canton Fair. In the past years the group makes successful presence and keeps bringing excellent products to the public.



Particularly worth mentioning, since the COVID-19, CFMOTO has been developing new models and promoting global products in the past two years. Now, the four-wheeler business of CFMOTO is leading the way in the European market and going through a continual increase. Besides, the motorcycle business achieved great breakthrough in the global market, models such as 700CL-X and 800MT are now gaining good reputation in the global market.



"It is time to show the global exposure of CFMOTO with his products. With the business network contributed by the distributors and dealers across 100 countries and regions, we are happy to see the export volume and export value of CFMOTO all-terrain vehicles have ranked NO.1 in the industry for many consecutive years," said Scarlett Kong, overseas regional marketing manager and responsible for CFMOTO booth this time in Guangzhou. "This time we brought 5 models to Guangzhou, CFORCE 1000 OVERLAND, 800MT Touring, 700CL-X Heritage, 250SR and 650MT. We appreciate that we are earning increasing recognition for CFMOTO brand and we are delighted to see that we are favored by our clients."



"I was very glad to see that even under such a pandemic, many visitors made through many expectable obstacles, coming to our booth with acknowledgment of our brand already, and they're willing to have a further understanding of our products as well. I was also very excited to notice that the visitors became younger, as far as I am concerned, which means the brand image of CFMOTO is getting more active and younger," she added.



Today, CFMOTO's products are sold in over 100 countries contributed by over 3000 dealers via the global network. By 2022, CFMOTO is going to meet his 33rd birthday and the scale of CFMOTO is expanding continuously up to 5000 employees.



About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.