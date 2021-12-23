Cfmoto Back to Eicma with New Models

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2021 --CFMOTO participated in this year's EICMA in Milan, Italy. The organised press conference was scheduled on Tuesday 23 November 2021 at 5:40 pm at Stand 52 in Hall 13. The presence this time came with not only the ATV exhibits but also the motorcycle exhibits.



EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori), or the Milan Motorcycle Shows is an annual trade show in Milan with over 100 years of history. Today it is a source of inspiration for mobility and an incubator of trends and passions, the international reference event. This year, one year after the COVID-19, CFMOTO is back to this international fair.



[Motorcycle exhibits]



300SR

The 300SR (SR short for Sport Racing) is a 300cc sport racing bike with single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC and 4 valves. (300SR, comply with Euro V emission regulation; 250SR, meet non-Euro V emission regulation). The 300SR is equipped with upgraded shock absorber and single swing arm. The displacement is 292.4cc with a power of 21.4kw. It offers to consumers with unique and sophisticated design, combined with excellent handling and agility. 300SR is without doubt a highly competitive player in the entry-level sport racing bike market.



700CL-X

The 700CL-X range, already delivered in the Heritage version, will also arrive in Milan with the Sport and ADV versions; the engine is still a 693cc of displacement with a power of 75 HP (55 kW) but many details change. The Sport version is characterized by the handlebars and road tires and the double Brembo disc, the ADV version has instead spoked rims and knob by tires. All other differences will be revealed at the fair.



800MT

Equipped with water-cooled 4-stroke DOHC twin-cylinder engine of KTM origin, CFMOTO 800MT has displacement of 799cc and releases a maximum power of 95 HP (75 kW) at 9000 rpm and a maximum torque of 77 Nm at 7500 rpm. There are two versions in the range: 800MT Touring available in Midnight Blue and the 800MT Sport available in Nebula Black. All the details will be revealed in the press conference.



SR-C21

This concept model, designed by CFMOTO R&D Europe Modena 40 design studio, is going to be launched officially into the market in the year 2022. SR-C21 adopts the new engine and brand-new frame. The front pipe of the engine indicates this is a dual cylinder engine with the displacement of at least 400cc. 'C' stands for the word 'Concept' while '21' is the abbreviation of 2021.The iconic trans body mainline evolves and wraps the fuel tank exalting the muscular surface definition. SR-C21 still follows the design style of SR family. The front and taillights are highly recognizable. The version displayed this time does not have headlights, rearview mirrors, reflectors, fenders, license plate frames or other mandatory parts. The exhaust system by SC on the SR concept means CFMOTO is ready to race.



In addition to the motorcycle exhibits, the CFMOTO ATV models, imported by IMEX is also unmissable: CFORCE 450, CFORCE 520L, CFORCE 1000 OVERLAND, UFORCE 600 and two New Models for the youth.



[CFMOTO's ATV exhibits]



NEW CFORCE 450 (S) – (L)



The brand new CFORCE 450, entry level of the CFMOTO ATV family, will make the first appearance in Italy next summer 2022.



An avant-garde product both technically and stylistically.



Equipped with a 400cc engine, it is a simple but complete vehicle, provided with 4x4, differential lock, winch and towing bracket.



It will be available in two different versions, short frame and long frame.



This vehicle is perfectly suited for all types of terrain use, all type of weather and on road or off-road conditions, such as forest, mountains or beaches; it is suitable for every need.



The ergonomic and modern lines and its cutting-edge design, making it a pleasant vehicle to drive, but also eye-catching to the eye of the beholder.



The new CFORCE 450 is the perfect vehicle for those taking their first steps in the world of ATVs. This model, in the current version, has won the podium as the best-selling vehicle in Italy in the past years.



This vehicle is recommended and used by many rentals in Italy.



Both the short and long wheelbase versions are certified for two people.



NEW CFORCE 520 (S) – (L)



For those who need a few more horsepower than our entry level CFORCE 450, here it is: the new CFORCE 520 is the right vehicle for more power.



With its futuristic design and a completely renewed aesthetic, the frontal part reproduces the distinctive lines of the latest CFMOTO models.



This vehicle is designed with high performing components and chassis in short wheelbase and long wheelbase versions: this guarantees a very comfortable seat, both for the rider and for the passenger who also has a comfortable backrest.



The raised footboards will allow the passenger to enjoy his tour in a comfortable seat.



The smooth ride, featured by the EPS, fitted as standard, limits the effort of the vehicle during longer and challenging trails, and driving will be easier even on the most difficult terrains.



It is a complete model but simple to drive, this vehicle will be equipped with standard options such as towing bracket and hitch ball, alloy rims, winch, hand guards, backrest, and EPS.



Both the short and long frame versions are certified for two people.



CFORCE 1000 OVERLAND



The word "Overland" comes from 'Overlanding' or 'camping for long time'.



CFMOTO imagined and built this vehicle by setting a single word as its goal: 'Adventure'.



Overland is adventure, fun, and entertainment, it is the perfect mate for those who want to take some time for themselves.



Equipped with the new CFMOTO twin cylinder, this vehicle guarantees power and comfort at the same time. A cutting-edge technology, mixed with a futuristic design m this model 'ATV of the YEAR 2020' by one of the most prestigious American magazines 'ATV& Side by Side illustrated'.



This version is equipped with a 963cc V-Twin cylinder engine that develops about 78HP with liquid-cooled 8-valve engine and Bosch EFI control unit.



The features of this vehicle are amazing: In addition to the standard ones expressed on the CFORCE 1000, such as towing bracket and hitch ball, alloy rims, winch, EPS, gas shock absorbers, passenger raised footboards, backrest, hand guards, LCD digital display luxury luggage rack and so on, CFORCE 1000 OVERLAND also includes a whole range of eye-catching options.



It also comes with a front bumper with integrated LED lights, rear bumper, bead lock anti-bead rims, front windshield with integrated handguards, racing mudguards, 8mm engine protection plate, Premium Granite Grey paint, rear Cargo Box as well as an additional rear box to add if necessary as replacement of the passenger seat.



NEW UFORCE 600



Powerful, flexible and aggressive, the brand new UFORCE 600 is a vehicle that allows to face both hard work days and most extreme adventures in the best possible way.



Equipped with a tipper rear box of large capacity, and 4x4 function that will help to reach the most inaccessible places. When the work is done, it will be time for fun.



With UFORCE 600 you will experience unforgettable moments.



This model is equipped with winch, towing bracket and hitch ball, alloy rims, electric connection for trailers, EPS, LED lights and rear tipping box.



The 5" LCD screen with Bluetooth for incoming calls, will accompany you during your travels and will always keep you informed of the condition of the vehicle.



Its ergonomic and avant-garde design has been designed giving great importance to both the aesthetic and practical aspects. The UFORCE 600 is approved for 2 people.



CFORCE 110



Compact, safety and perfect for children. CFORCE 110 is the first ever youth ATV of 110cc petrol engine with wet multi-plate clutch from CFMOTO.



This model is designed for children use. The geofence safety management is a key part of the vehicle protection.



With CFORCE 110 Youth ATV, the children will experience unforgettable moments.



CFORCE EV 110

CFORCE EV 110 is a model evolving with electric.



This is the first youth ATV with electric motor with design cue from Evolution-A Concept in EICMA 2019.



The powertrain is made of chain drive, 2WD and the maximum power that CFORCE EV 110 could reach is 4.5KW.



With CFORCE EV 110 the children will experience unforgettable moments.



With the launch of the two youth models in the future, a new lifestyle is upon us: The younger generation will become the main force of races. It is believed that more riders with strong capacity will appear in the global competitions.



The fair is a huge sucess for CFMOTO and we appreciate the positive reaction from the public. All the efforts and contribution made in this fair finally came to a good end. We would like to express our sincere thanks to our Italian distributors: Gruppo Padana Sviluppo and IMEX s.r.l. for their continous support and careful organisation. At the same time, we are also very grateful to EICMA for their dedication and determination, especially under the COVID-19 situation today.



Even though EICMA was suspended due to COVID-19 in the past one year, CFMOTO in this year is rejoinning the show in Milan. As the old guest with all the model exhibits, CFMOTO is making the striking performance again for all the audience accross the world. Last but not the least, a big thank you to all the participants and followers, we will be seeing again in the year 2022.



About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.