CFMOTO Paraguay Hito Challenge: Mission Accomplished

It is always a huge pleasure to see CFMOTO's partners jump out of their comfort zone. This time, we are glad to be the witness of another challenge completed by our Paraguayan partner.



On August 15, CFMOTO's distributor from Paraguay, IMAG, participated the recognized greatest national challenge "Hito Challenge 2021 Paraguay - Bolivia" in its second edition. From 7 to August 15 of this year, riders started from the city of Asunción, following the line of the River Pilcomayo until reaching Pozo Hondo on the border line, with 11 main landmarks located alongside the border line ranging from Bolivia, Argentina to Brazil and finally back to Asunción. Before arriving in the final destination riders made the last camp in Laguna Salada.



In this unparalleled adventure that lasts for 9 days, CFMOTO riders overcame a 2800 kilometers-challenge.



Aside from motorcycles, three UTVs (ZFORCE 800EX) and a truck of Dakar 4X4, made the journey more exciting. This year the expedition was harder than that of last year since riders had more logistics difficulties as the roads were changed by 80% in addition to having immense waters where logistics could not pass.



Despite all the thousands of obstacles that were overcome alongside the way, the challenge came to his goal, to fulfill the mission of being able to unite the 11 milestones. This great journey is determined to be enjoyed through a Documentary Series that will be carried out and launched.



At the end of this year, riders will also be able to enjoy a Photo Book where this great adventure in images, and these materials will be massively disseminated with the aim of revealing these beautiful and little-known places of the Paraguayan Chaco to the public as if yielding a tribute to the Defenders of the Chaco, nature, history and culture, thus making people know and value Paraguay more.



The Paraguayan National Tourism Board (SENATUR) has declared the campaign "Hito Challenge 2021 Paraguay - Bolivia" as a National Tourist Interest. It is a great honor for CFMOTO to see that the riding campaign outside China could also make such a great achievement.



