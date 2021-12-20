Cfmoto Revved to Start New Moto3 Adventure with Prustel Gp Alliance

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2021 --CFMOTO is ready to ignite the motorsport programme with a full-force entry in the 2022 Moto3 World Championship and as principal partners with the Prüstel GP team.



2022 Grand Prix racing will welcome a new brand to the grid. CFMOTO and Prüstel GP have closed an agreement to bring the expanding Chinese manufacturer into the world championship and to the gripping cut-and-thrust of Moto3 competition with riders Xavier Artigas and Carlos Tatay at the bars.



As the well-known powersports manufacturer in China, CFMOTO has entered various domestic racing series' through international subsidiaries and has competed at the Isle of Man TT since 2013 as the only factory team from China.



CFMOTO's Grand Prix equipment will be based on the Moto3 world championship winning KTM RC4 machinery and with the company having full access to the experience and engineering acumen accrued by their technical partners.



Xavier Artigas and Carlos Tatay represent all-Spanish rosters for 2022. Artigas, 18-years old, scored a podium finish on his maiden Grand Prix appearance at Valencia in 2019 after having previously placed in the top three of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. In 2021 he finished his first full season at world championship level. Tatay, also 18, a former Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion as well as a race winner in the FIM CEV Junior World Championship, will meet his third term in Grand Prix in 2022.



The partnership is highly expected by Prüstel GP and CFMOTO, as Prüstel GP reached five years of existence during the 2021 season and has fielded GP victors like John McPhee and 2020 world champion Albert Arenas. The professionally run family team is based in the Saxony area of Germany.



Su Zhen, CFMOTO Racing Development Manager: "Entering the category and the Grand Prix motorcycling world championship means a new adventure for us and one we are very excited about. We are grateful to have some strong partners, like the Prüstel GP team, and we know the series is very competitive. We cannot wait to start, and we will also look to challenge more international racing events in the future. We hope fans, especially the ones in China, will follow us on our journey!"



Florian Prüstel, Team Manager: "Thanks a lot to CFMOTO. We are proud that Prüstel GP can collaborate on a project like this. In tricky times worldwide - and also for motorsports – we are grateful to have a partner like CFMOTO on our side. With this big global manufacturer behind us we will have a great opportunity to bring the best sporting results and media exposure for the brand."



About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.