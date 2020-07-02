CFMOTO Unveiled CFORCE 625 – The Rugged Beyond

Hangzhou, Zhejiang -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2020 --In June, CFMOTO released its new sport ATV series CFORCE 625 featured with impressive ID design and rich configuration to encourage outdoor lovers to "pursue the rugged beyond".



"Maybe the best thing about hunting, fishing, camping or even working is just getting there, especially when you saddle on an all-new CFORCE 625" CFMOTO design director states. With next-generation chassis and styling, this exciting machine is getting plenty of attention.



"Inside our hearts lies an intrinsic yearning for freedom, a desire to pursue the rugged beyond" said CFMOTO design director. The CFORCE 625 highlights the full lineup of versatile ATVs. All-new 625 comes in either a one or two-up version.



All-New Engine

The CFORCE 625 is powered by an all-new 600cc, four-stroke, four-valve, EFI, liquid-cooled engine, built upon more than 2 decades of continuous innovation of liquid-cooled technology from CFMOTO. Powerful torque with 30KW output is put to work by the CVTech Transmission and centrifugal clutch. With quick and responsive engagement, the CFORCE 625 produces smooth acceleration—from 0-50m in only 4.5 seconds. High- and low-range options along with reverse allow the CFORCE 625 to make traction over a variety of terrain, from deserts to mountains, with responsive power and steady control.



Independent Suspension

Revised suspension features independent front and rear A-arms with preload-adjustable shock absorbers with 160mm (6.29 inches) wheel travel up front, and 210mm (8.26 inches) in the rear. Together with 280mm (11 inches) of ground clearance, the CFORCE 625 is ready to conquer technical terrain, steep slopes and trail obstacles with ease. Tune the shocks for advanced performance in varying conditions with 5-speed adjustability, allowing the suspension to soak up the bumps in even the roughest terrain. With less impact transferred to the body, one can ride in more comfort than ever before.



EPS System

The intelligent speed-sensitive EPS (Electronic Power Steering) system automatically responds to vehicle speed and provides precise steering aid for the rider. At low speed, steering remains light and effortless, making it easy to maneuver in tight areas. At higher speeds, steering is responsive and stable, enhancing rider confidence when tackling difficult terrain and trail obstacles. The ability to make effortless quick maneuvers, such as dodging an unexpected object in its path, helps to further improve safety.



2WD/4WD Capability

Change from 2WD to 4WD on the fly to suit varying conditions. Riders can choose power mode at will and then start adventure aboard the CFORCE 625.



4-Wheel Disc Brakes

The upgraded four-wheel disc-brake system of the CFORCE 625 provides strong and aggressive stopping power. Progressive braking offers smooth control on steep or tricky descents, and shortens stopping distance for enhanced safety. Ride with confident control even on rainy days, or on muddy, slippery roads.



Load Capacity

The CFORCE 625 has the rugged capability to handle off-road excursions with a standard 3,000-pound electric winch and a hitch receiver with 150kg (330 pounds) of towing capacity. New front and rear rack design holds up to 100 Ibs. In front and 75 Ibs. In rear. Designed to secure the cargo and attachments more easily. Transport the tools, materials, equipment and gear need for ultimate trail adventure.



Digital Gauge

A high-definition LCD screen offers a clear view from the cockpit even at various angles. Monitor 12 engine vitals at a glance with the highly visible display, featuring new functions like Bluetooth call indicator. Stay plugged into the outside world while on the trail, or, of course, feel free to unplug and enjoy nature!



LED Lights

Pierce the night with the sharp, clear focus of LED headlights. EC and DOT certified, the LED headlights and dual tail lights give a modern, aggressive look to the CFORCE 625, and allow every motor rider to venture beyond the sunset with confidence.



Split Seat

The thick cushioned seat provides a comfortable ride, with a Split Seat (CFORECE 625 Touring) also offering a plush ride for a passenger. The ergonomically formed seat offers optimum security and protection for riders and passengers, while also ensuring an all-day comfortable ride with pleasure of the adventure.



Rider Protection

Full-coverage floor boards and gripper foot pegs ensure optimum rider control, while also providing protection from debris on the trail. Passengers can ride in comfort with their own stepped footrests. Rugged wrap-around hand guards ensure added protection from the elements, keeping hands and rider controls protected from branches and brush.



About CFMOTO

CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and powersports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the powersports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.