CFS and Fibromyalgia May Be Caused by EBV; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) has been considered a possible cause of Fibromyalgia (FM) and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS). According to Dr. William Pridgen, herpes viruses may be the underlying cause, and the “key” to understanding Fibromyalgia. (2) Other scientists express similar views. “Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia are primarily viral syndromes. The causative agents are Epstein Bar Virus (EBV), (and) Cytomegalovirus Virus (CMV). EBV and CMV are both Herpes family viruses and both cause mononucleosis in their acute infectious stage. Other viruses in the Herpes family have also been implicated in these illnesses, but not as frequently.” (3) In addition, research shows that a herpes virus like EBV is often reactivated during these illnesses. It should be noted that Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can cause also cause Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS). According to Dr. Harvey Simon, M.D., from the University of Maryland Medical Center, a standard blood test detected high concentrations of EBV in people with CFS. Moreover, people who develop Mono have a higher probability of subsequently developing CFS. (4)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease therefore recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help their immune system target the latent EBV or CMV.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (5) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (5) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“EBV is transmitted by close person-to-person contact. Primary, or initial, infection with EBV may not produce symptoms or there can be a number of different symptoms … in some cases, it can be associated with the development of serious conditions (and can be) associated with the development of serious complications from the infection.” (5) In addition to its possible link to Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, EBV can cause cold symptoms, ear infections, diarrhea, other gastrointestinal problems, and even some types of cancer.



People with a chronic EBV infection face a poor outcome. They can develop “life-threatening complications including hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (a condition that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues), organ failure, and malignant lymphomas (cancer).” (6)



How does EBV cause FM and CFS?



Dr. Polansky’s book provides an answer. EBV chronically infects about 95% of the adult population, with virus usually present in B cells in a latent stage. According to Dr. Polansky, and his book “Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease,” people develop CFS when the number of latent viruses passes a certain threshold. One of the reasons for an increase in the number of latent viruses is a weak immune system.



The CBCD offers a free download of Dr. Polansky’s book to those who are interested in reading it. It can be downloaded here: http://www.cbcd.net/Book.php (5)



What standard treatments are available for EBV infections?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (5) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing EBV symptoms. Two of these products are Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



