Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services is proud to serve an international client base with a wide selection of jets for sale. However, when jets are facing mechanical issues, many buyers have unanswered questions.



CFS Jets responds by answering the common questions about mechanical issues and private jets.



Why do private aircraft have mechanical issues?

There are many reasons why private jets may be having a mechanical issue, including bird strikes, faulty sensors, landing gear issues, etc. A private aircraft mechanic can assist with troubleshooting mechanical issues.



Do older planes have more mechanical issues than newer planes?

In short, yes. Just like purchasing new vs. old cars, older aircraft generally are prone to more mechanical issues. It also depends on the specific private aircraft model; for example, the Hawker 1000 and G550 are more apt to have mechanical issues.



Do regular maintenance check-ups reduce the likelihood of mechanical issues?



Yes. The regular maintenance of private aircraft can reduce the likelihood of potential mechanical issues. However, it does not guarantee that no unforeseen mechanical issues will occur. CFS Jets recommends having preventative maintenance performed at 25 flying hours, and minor maintenance at 100 hours.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services has a vast selection of national and international jets for sale. With decades of experience and a passion for aviation sales, the team of experienced aircraft brokers at CFS Jets labor tirelessly to provide their clients with the best private jet options within their budgets. Understanding that everyone's needs are different, Corporate Fleet Services makes it a priority to get to know their clients on a personal level and provide the best jets for sale that meet each client's unique wants, needs, and desires.



Handling the complicated aspects of due diligence in contracting, CFS Jets is the preferred choice in private aircraft sales and acquisitions. For more info on Corporate Fleet Services visit https://cfsjets.com/ today!