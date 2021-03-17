Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services carries a few of the best personal aircraft models on the market, including 2016 Embraer Legacy 450, 2003 Global Express, and 1993 Falcon 50.



- 2016 Embraer Legacy 450 - This modern and sleek private aircraft model is ideal for business and leisure. With a nine-passenger club configuration, flyers can sit back and relax, or get some work done in the sky. Equipped with a range of impressive avionic features, this aircraft brings fly-by-wire technology that makes air travel seamless for pilots. No wonder the Embraer Legacy 450 is on the best personal aircraft on the market.



- 2003 Global Express - The 2003 Global Express is one of Bombardier's finest luxury aircraft. With a large cabin size of 6,000 nmi and 11,100 km range, this jet is ideal for international travelers that enjoy space, luxury, and comfort. Fitting up to 12 passengers, it's easy to invite guests along with the Global Express.



- 1993 Falcon 50 - The 1993 Falcon 50 may be several decades old, but it's nothing short of quality. As one of the best in terms of French manufacturing, this international business jet features a trijet layout with an S-duct air intake for the central engine. Topped off with additional technological features for convenience, this model makes a great private aircraft for first-time buyers.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also referred to as CFS Jets is an aircraft sales and acquisitions company that works with its clients to get the most out of their private aircraft investments. By helping clients understand the best personal aircraft for their needs, the experienced brokers at CFS Jets uses their resources and expertise to improve aircraft transactions between buyers and sellers.



With over 35 years of experience and a passion for aircraft sales, CFS Jets makes finding the best personal aircraft hassle-free for their clients. Call (704) 359-0007 or visit cfsjets.com to learn more.