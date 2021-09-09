Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets has an impressive inventory of private aircraft, including Gulfstreams for sale. Understanding that all of their client's needs differ, CFS Jets discusses three different Gulfstream private aircraft options, including super light jets, midsize cabin jets, and super-midsize cabin jets.



Since 1958, Gulfstream has manufactured more than 2,000 aircraft models that differ in style, weight, and avionics. There are many things that make Gulfstream some of the most sought-after aircraft on the market, however, their ability to create quality and attractive private jets is one of them.



Super Light Jets

Gulfstream manufactures super light jets, such as the Gulfstream G100 which holds 7 passengers. With a more spacious cabin size than small light jets, these super-light jets can easily navigate short runways. CFS Jets has this Gulfstream for sale currently.



Midsize Cabin Jets

The Gulfstream G150 classifies as a midsize cabin jet with a stylish interior and the capacity for short-haul and long-haul flights. As a more cost-efficient alternative to heavy jets, these Gulfstreams are a great choice for business or pleasure.



Super-Midsize Cabin Jets

With larger cabin space than traditional mid-size jets, super-midsize jets, like the Gulfstream G200 can fly up to seven hours and have ample space to move around in. These jets are ideal for buyers that put comfort at the top of their list.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is a private aircraft sales and acquisitions company that helps their clients acquire and sell impressive used aircraft, including Gulfstreams for sale. Using their extensive knowledge and strong connections with the world's top financial institutions, CFS Jets has the know-how and experience needed to help their clients get the most out of private aircraft transactions.



Since 1984, Corporate Fleet Services has been putting their client's needs first to ensure complete satisfaction with the buying and selling process. With everything from retained consulting to contracting, CFS Jets provides a full-service experience for its clients. Visit cfsjets.com to explore CFS Jet's full inventory of impressive aircraft, including Gulfstreams for sale!